China Metals Report Q4 2012 - New Market Research Report

Recently published research from Business Monitor International, "China Metals Report Q4 2012", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/30/2012 -- From 2012 to 2016 the metals industry in China will be facing a period of steady declines in demand and supply growth. On the demand side, we are expecting a sharp slowdown in Chinese fixed asset investment that will see a softening in demand across metals. We expect construction activity in China to moderate significantly in 2012 and 2013, despite a temporary boost from infrastructure stimulus packages. The boom years of Chinese investment-led growth are over and this will seriously undermine growth of China's metals industry, particularly steel and aluminium.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Government plans to significantly consolidate the metals and mining industries will be watered down in the coming months due to a continued slowdown in the country's economic growth. In order to cushion the negative impact on social welfare and stability of slower growth, central government will support loss-making state industries as a form of social subsidy. Nonetheless, consolidation will occur due to weaker metals prices and a reorientation of China's economy away from fixed asset investment, towards private consumption. Lower prices will squeeze margins and force smaller, inefficient producers out of business. State-owned companies already have a dominant role in the mining and metals industry and will have an even larger share of the economic pie by 2016.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Materials research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- South Africa Metals Report Q4 2012
- Poland Metals Report Q4 2012
- Romania Metals Report Q4 2012
- France Metals Report Q4 2012
- Italy Metals Report Q4 2012
- Belgium Metals Report Q4 2012
- Egypt Metals Report Q4 2012
- Austria Metals Report Q4 2012
- Ukraine Metals Report Q4 2012
- Czech Republic Metals Report Q4 2012