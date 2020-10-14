China Micro Switch Company Offering Top Notch, Low-Maintenance Micro Switches

Huizhou, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/14/2020 -- Unionwell is a well-known China micro switch company featuring top quality and low-maintenance micro switches for various applications. Micro switches are most preferred switches these days because of their design, small and compact design. The lightweight construction makes these switches highly functional and practical across applications. Here at Unionwell, it is a constant endeavor to help their clients choose the best quality products at the best prices. All the products featured here are reasonably priced and hence purchasing in bulk quantity is never a burden for the customers. Although it doesn't happen that often, replacing a micro switch is also affordable because of the actual low cost.



Unionwell offers different types of microswitches including rocker switches, micro switches, slide switches, door switches, detector switches, encoders, limit switches, mechanical keyboard switches, pressure switches, rotary switches and tact switches. From everyday household appliances to heavy duty industrial machinery, the company offers micro switches for application across fields – as interlocks on cooking appliances, as buttons on vending machines, in adjustable beds and chair lifts, as safety switches in elevators, in home security systems, and many more. While companies struggle to choose a reliable manufacturer and supplier, Unionwell aims at helping them procure the best quality micro switches at affordable prices. The below links offer tons of information on the various types of switches available here.



To know more about the leading China micro switch company visit https://www.unionwellfrance.com/aboutus.html and to browse for micro switches visit https://www.unionwellfrance.com/products.html



About https://www.unionwellfrance.com/

Huizhou Unionwell based in South China is a top-level microswitch manufacturer in China with over 25 years of experience in the industry. All the switches have UL, ENEC, EK, CQC approvals. The switches are manufactured for use in electronic instruments, automotive electronics, power tools, household appliances, etc.



Media Contact

James Yuan – Huizhou Unionwell Technology Co., Ltd.

Address: Huizhou, China

Phone: +86-18169936698

Email: Info@unionwells.com

Website: https://www.unionwellfrance.com/