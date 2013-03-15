China Mining Report Q2 2013 - New Market Report

New Materials market report from Business Monitor International: "China Mining Report Q2 2013"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/15/2013 -- As 2013 ushers in the third year of China's 12th Five-Year Plan (2011-2015), we expect the changes and reforms enacted in 2012 to continue. In a bid to curb overcapacity and reduce environmental pollution, the government plans to close smaller and less efficient mines, while mid-sized miners will be merged and production consolidated into giant vertically integrated state-owned outfits. Overall, we forecast China's mining industry value to increase from approximately US$321bn in 2011 to reach US$448bn by 2017, a healthy growth rate of 5.7% a year.
The small production losses that will inevitably occur as smaller mines are closed will give way to production gains down the road due to the efficiency gains of bigger, more integrated mining companies. This comes as industry-wide energy efficiency and consolidation measures continue in 2013 as part of China's Five-Year Plan, improving efficiency and boosting productivity across the industry.
