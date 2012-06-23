China Mining Report Q3 2012 - New Market Report Now Available

New Materials market report from Business Monitor International: "China Mining Report Q3 2012"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/23/2012 -- As 2012 ushers in the second year of China's 12th Five-Year Plan (2011-2015), we expect the changes and reforms enacted in 2011 to continue. Smaller and more inefficient mines will be closed, mid-sized miners will be merged, and the restructuring of the country's mining industry to fit the Five-Year Plan's environmental standards will continue.
Nevertheless, the small production losses that will inevitably occur as smaller mines are closed will give way to production gains down the road due to the efficiency gains of bigger, more integrated mining companies. This comes as industry-wide energy efficiency and consolidation measures continue in 2012 as part of China's Five-Year Plan, further improving efficiency and boosting productivity across the industry.
Despite the efficiency gains, overall output growth in the mining sector is seen to be lower than previous years in line with the country's plan to halve metal consumption growth rates by 2015. China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology plans to decrease annual average growth rates in metal consumption to 7.4% during the periods 2011-2015, as opposed to the 15.5% growth rate experienced between 2006 and 2010. We expect China's mining industry value to reach US$506bn by 2016, an annual average growth rate of 7.4% from 2011 to 2016. Production growth in the sector will be led by iron ore, coal, and copper mining.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
We also expect increasing tax burdens on the Chinese mining industry as part of the plan. Indeed, China's twice-delayed resource tax has already been implemented nationwide on November 1 2011. In February 2012 additional taxes were imposed on the mining of tin, iron ore and other minor metals. Significant progress has been made in the crackdown on illegal mining, with the government pledging to do more to improve safety. There is an increasing emphasis on the negative environmental impact of mining activities, with the imposition of an environmental tax on certain industries and the introduction of a 'green standard' for the rare earths sector to curb emissions. Cases of smelters, lead plants, or mines that are not up to environmental standards being closed are common place.
The government suspended new prospecting and mining licences for the coal and rare earths sectors to prevent over-mining. Additionally, the Institute of Geological Environmental Monitoring plans to build 10 state-level geological environment monitoring demonstration zones in the north east, north west, north and Yangtze River regions by the end of the 12th Five-Year Plan.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Materials research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Global Mining Survey 2012-2013: Market Trends, Marketing Spend and Sales Strategies in the Global Mining Industry
- Global Mining Survey 2012-2013: Market Trends, Buyer Spend and Procurement Strategies in the Global Mining Industry
- Angola Mining Report Q3 2012
- United States Mining Report Q3 2012
- Canada Mining Report Q3 2012
- Kazakhstan Mining Report Q3 2012
- Mining Monthly Deal Analysis - April 2012: M&A and Investment Trends
- Sustainability in the Global Mining Industry 2011-2012: Market Trends and Opportunities, Profitability and Budget Forecasts, Mining Industry Procurement and Marketing Initiatives
- The Polish Mining Industry Outlook - Market Opportunities and Entry Strategies, Analyses and Forecasts to 2016
- Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. - Strategy and SWOT Report