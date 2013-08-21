Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/21/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of China Mining Report Q4 2013 market report to its offering

The changes and reforms enacted in 2012 will continue over the course of 2013 with smaller

and less efficient mines being closed, while mid-sized miners will be merged and production consolidated

into giant vertically integrated state-owned outfits. Overall, we forecast China's mining industry value to

increase from approximately US$340bn in 2012 to US$432bn by 2017, marking a healthy growth rate of

4.9% per annum.

As 2013 ushers in the third year of China's 12th Five-Year Plan (2011-2015), we expect the changes and

reforms enacted in 2012 to continue. In a bid to curb overcapacity and reduce environmental pollution, the

government plans to close smaller and less efficient mines, while mid-sized miners will be merged and

production consolidated into giant vertically integrated state-owned outfits. Overall, we forecast China's

mining industry value to increase from approximately US$340bn in 2012 to US$432bn by 2017, marking a

healthy growth rate of 4.9% per annum.



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