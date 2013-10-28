Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/28/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of China Mobile Limited : Technology and Communications - Company Profile, SWOT and Financial Report market report to its offering

Synopsis

"China Mobile Limited : Technology and Communications - Company Profile, SWOT and Financial Report" contains in depth information and data about the company and its operations. The profile contains a company overview, key facts, major products and services, SWOT analysis, business description, company history, financial analysis, mergers and acquisitions, recent developments, key employees, company locations and subsidiaries, employee biographies as well as competitive benchmarking data.



Summary

This report is a crucial resource for industry executives and anyone looking to access key information about "China Mobile Limited"



The report utilizes a wide range of primary and secondary sources, which are analyzed and presented in a consistent and easily accessible format. strictly follows a standardized research methodology to ensure high levels of data quality and these characteristics guarantee a unique report.



Scope

- Examines and identifies key information and issues about "China Mobile Limited" for business intelligence requirements.

- Studies and presents the company's strengths, weaknesses, opportunities (growth potential) and threats (competition). Strategic and operational business information is objectively reported.

- Provides data on company financial performance and competitive benchmarking.

- The profile also contains information on business operations, company history, major products and services, key employees, and locations and subsidiaries.



ReasonsToBuy

- Quickly enhance your understanding of "China Mobile Limited"

- Gain insight into the marketplace and a better understanding of internal and external factors which could impact the industry.

- Increase business/sales activities by understanding your competitors' businesses better.

- Recognize potential partnerships and suppliers.



Key Highlights

China Mobile Limited (China Mobile) is one of the leading providers of mobile telecommunication and related services in Mainland China. The company offers voice services such as local calls, domestic long distance calls, international long distance calls, intra and inter provincial roaming, and international roaming. It also provides voice value-added services including voice mail, caller identity display, caller restriction, call waiting, call forwarding, call holding and conference calls. Additionally, it offers data services such as short messaging services (SMS), wireless data traffic services, multimedia messaging services and application and information services. Furthermore, China Mobile designs and sells electronic communication products, provides non-banking financial services and sells mobile handsets such as 3G handsets. As of December 31, 2012, the company had a customer base of 710 million. China Mobile is headquartered in Hong Kong, China.



Companies Mentioned



China Mobile Limited



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