China Mobile Phone Game Industry Report: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2013 - 2016

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/15/2013 -- China Mobile Phone Game Industry Report, 2013 - 2016



The boom of China mobile phone game market attracts hefty capital inflow. From 2012 to August, 2013, a wave of mergers and acquisitions was triggered in China mobile phone game industry.



Since 2013, the M&A deals in China mobile phone game market have become more frequent. Between early July to late August of this year, there were 9 M&A deals which fell into three patterns: M&As in the industry; listed companies beyond the industry taking over mobile phone game development companies;and internet tycoons tapping in the mobile phone game industry.



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On Feb.6, 2013, Ourpalm planned to take over 100% stake of Dovo Technology Inc. at a price of RMB810 million. After the deal, the former will be supplemented with competitive edge in the R&D, release and operation of browser game from the latter. Games independently developed by Dovo Technology Inc. included Business Tycoon Online and other well-known browser games. As of late 2012, Dovo Technology Inc. had 6 games with the top-up income exceeding RMB50 million and three ones with the top-up income over RMB100 million.



On Aug.21, 2013, Phoenix Publishing & Media announced to pour RMB310 million for the takeover of Muhenet’s 64% stake. In Jan.-May, 2013, Muhenet realized the revenue of RMB69.33 million, exceeding that in 2012 all year round, with the net income soaring to RMB23.89 million, equivalent to 3.4 times of that in 2012 all year round. In late Oct.2012, Muhenet’s The Magic Card Fantasy was launched and made a success. Afterwards, this game hit the market in South Korea and Japan, with the monthly revenue bagging RMB15 million.



The report falls into eight chapters, highlighting the development of China mobile phone game industry.



- structure, mobile phone game classification, and industrial chain of China gaming industry;

- development environment of China mobile phone game industry, including the development of mobile internet market and smartphone market as well as related policies, laws and regulations of mobile phone game industry;

- analysis on Chinese mobile phone subscribers’ attributes and their use behaviors;

- development history, market scale, users’ scale and development features of mobile phone games in China;

- China mobile phone game development market, distribution market and channel market development;

- 14 key developers in China mobile phone game industry, including development history, operation, mobile phone game business, competition edge, development planning, etc.



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- 7 key issuers in China mobile phone game industry, including development history, operation, mobile phone game business, competition edge, development planning, etc.

- 8 key channel distributors in China mobile phone game industry, including development history, operation, mobile phone game business, competition edge, development planning, etc.

- Development tendency and market scale outlook of China mobile phone game industry;



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