Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/16/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of China National Materials Co., Ltd. (1893) : Company Profile and SWOT Analysis market report to its offering

This SWOT analysis and company profile is a crucial resource for industry executives and anyone looking to gain a better understanding of the company's business.



WMI's 'China National Materials Co., Ltd. (1893) : Company Profile and SWOT Analysis' report utilizes a wide range of primary and secondary sources, which are analyzed and presented in a consistent and easily accessible format.



WMI strictly follows a standardized research methodology to ensure high levels of data quality and these characteristics guarantee a unique report.



Scope

Examines and identifies key information and issues about 'China National Materials Co., Ltd.' for business intelligence requirements.

Studies and presents the company's strengths, weaknesses, opportunities (growth potential) and threats (competition). Strategic and operational business information is objectively reported.

Provides analysis on financial ratios along with a competitor benchmarking section.

The profile also contains information on business operations, company history, major products and services, key employees.



Reasons to Buy

Quickly enhance your understanding of the company.

Gain insight into the marketplace and a better understanding of internal and external factors which could impact the industry.

Recognize potential partnerships and suppliers.

Obtain yearly profitability figures.



Key Highlights

China National Materials Co., Ltd. (Sinoma) is a joint-stock venture of China National Materials Group Corporation and other promoters. The company manufactures and distributes cement equipment and offers engineering and construction services for cement and other non-metal material industries. It also provides design, equipment and technology services for non-metal mineral fine processing and glass fiber production. In addition, the company produces synthetic crystals, industrial ceramics, composite material, fiberglass products, cement, clinker products and other related products. Moreover, the company has operations in 36 countries in Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Europe. Sinoma is headquartered in Beijing, China.



Companies Mentioned



China National Materials Co., Ltd.



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