China NIPT Market to Grow at an Astounding CAGR of 30% During 2013-2018

Noida, UP -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/05/2014 -- As per the new research report by RNCOS, “Emerging NIPT Market in Asia Pacific”, the market for non-invasive prenatal testing in China is expanding at a rapid rate. This growth can be attributed to several factors, foremost of all being its high acceptance amongst high-risk pregnant women. Currently, BGI Health, a subsidiary of BGI China and Berry Genomics are the only two players in the highly lucrative market of China NIPT. Both the firms started offering their NIPT services in late 2011.



They have experienced a good growth in demand and have conducted around 50,000 tests each so far in mainland China. The tests have been clinically validated for their claims of diagnosing chromosomal abnormalities while completely eliminating the risk associated with invasive prenatal tests like CVS and Amniocentesis, gaining them instant popularity amongst the consumers. Backed by such factors, the Chinese NIPT market is expected to grow at a high CAGR of around 30% during 2013-2018.



The report provides an in-depth analysis of the current market scenario and expected outlook by 2018. Regions covered in the report include Australia, India, Japan and China. Each region’s data coverage include the number of births, analysis of potential patient population that will form the customer base for NIPT tests, potential market, market size, forecasts, competitive landscape and regulatory scenario.



The report is an outcome of the in-depth analysis of insights generated through interviews with industry leaders and regulatory experts. All the data has been collated through various sources to present the most authentic and impartial picture. It is a must buy for any player that wishes to enter the highly lucrative APAC NIPT market.



For FREE SAMPLE of this report visit: http://www.rncos.com/Report/IM646.htm



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About RNCOS

RNCOS is a leading industry research and consultancy firm incorporated in 2002. As a pioneer in syndicate market research, our vision is to be a global leader in the industry research space by providing research reports and actionable insights to companies across a range of industries such as Healthcare, IT and Telecom and Retail etc. We offer comprehensive industry research studies, bespoke research and consultancy services to Fortune 1000, Trade associations, and Government agencies worldwide.