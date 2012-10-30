China Notebook Printing Market Research, 2012-2016

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/30/2012 -- Notebook products (here refers to notebook, scratchpad, name card holder, folder and paper products and stationery), mainly used for education and office. At present, the number of Chinas students in all kinds of schools reached 235 million people, in addition, there are also various types of enterprises and institutions of more than 200 million, these consumer groups have large demand for the notebook products.



Browse : China Notebook Printing Market Research



Of which, the demand of students is relatively stable, and the required level for notebook products is uneven; while the purchasing power of large-scale enterprises strengthened and the requirement on product quality and level is relative high.



During the Eleventh Five-Year period, the average annual growth rate of Chinas printing industry was 19.34%, much higher than the national economic growth rate of 11.2% in the same period. In 2011, Chinas printing industry continued to keep high growth rate and the total industrial output value reached CNY 860 billion, year-on-year growth of over 12%; as the sub-sector of printing industry, notebook printing industry owns 221 above designated scale enterprises and the annual industry sales output value reached CNY 24.996 billion, accounting for 2.9% of the output value of the entire printing industry.



Browse All Media Market Research Reports



Table of Content



1. Overview of Global Notebook Printing Industry in 2011

1.1 Development Overview

1.2 Overview of Major Countries and Regions

1.2.1 The United States

1.2.2 Japan

1.2.3 Others

1.3 Development Trend



2. Development Environment and Relevant Policies, Laws and Regulations of Notebook Printing Industry

2.1 Chinas Economic Development Environment

2.1.1 GDP

2.1.2 Consumer Price Index (CPI)

2.1.3 Income of Urban and Rural Residents

2.1.4 Total Retail Sales of Consumer Goods

2.1.5 Investment in the Fixed Assets of Whole Society

2.1.6 Total Export-Import Volume and the Growth Rate

2.2 Policy

2.2.1 Influence of Industrial Policies

2.2.2 Relevant Industrial Standards

2.2.3 Interpretation of Industrial Twelfth Five-Year Plan

2.3 Social Environment in 2012

2.3.1 Population Environment

2.3.2 Education Environment

2.3.3 Cultural Environment

2.3.4 Ecological Environment



3. Market Operation Condition of Chinas Notebook Printing Industry in 2012

3.1 Development Overview in 2012

3.1.1 Development Overview

3.1.2 Production Technology and Process

3.2 Supply and Demand in 2012

3.2.1 Supply

3.2.2 Demand

3.2.3 Factors Affecting the Market Prices

3.3 Existing Problems in the Industrial Development in 2012

3.4 Consumption Channels

3.5 Consumption Groups



4. Imports and Exports of Chinas Notebook Printing Industry from 2009 to 2012

4.1 Import Data

4.2 Export Data

4.3 Average Unit Price of Imports and Exports

4.4 Imported and Exported Countries and Regions in 2011



5. Operation Condition of Chinas Notebook Printing Industry in 2012

5.1 Industrial Scale from 2008 to 2012

5.1.1 Increase of Enterprise Number

5.1.2 Increase of Employee Number

5.1.3 Increase of Asset Size

5.2 Industrial Structure in 2012

5.2.1 Structure of Enterprise Number

5.2.2 Structure of Sales Revenue

5.3 Production Value from 2009 to 2012

5.3.1 Increase of Finished Products

5.3.2 Industry Sales Production Value

5.3.3 Export Delivery Value

5.4 Costs from 2007 to 2012

5.5 Profitability from 2009 to 2012

5.5.1 Increase of Gross Margin

5.5.2 Cost Expense Ratio

5.5.3 Capital Return Rate



6. Market Competitive Landscape of Chinas Notebook Printing Industry in 2012

6.1 Competitive Status Quo from 2011 to 2012

6.1.1 Industrial Competitions

6.1.2 Technological Competitions

6.1.3 Cost Competitions

6.2 Concentration Grade from 2011 to 2012

6.2.1 Market Concentration Grade

6.2.2 Regional Concentration Grade



7. Operation of Typical Enterprises from 2011 to 2012

7.1 Guangbo Group Stock Co., Ltd.

7.2 Hung Hing Printing Group Limited

7.3 Donnelley (Asia) Printing Co., Ltd.

7.4 Yalong Paper Products (Kunshan) Co., Ltd.

7.5 MAXLEAF Group Maxleaf Stationery Co., Ltd.



8. Development Prospect of Chinas Notebook Printing Industry from 2012 to 2016

8.1 Forecast of Development Trend

8.1.1 Technology Trend

8.1.2 Industrial Development Direction

8.2 Forecast of Market Prospect

8.2.1 Supply

8.2.2 Demand

8.2.3 Product Trend



9. Development Trend and Investment Risk of Chinas Notebook Printing Industry from 2012 to 2016

9.1 Investment Environment

9.2 Investment Opportunity

9.3 Investment Risk



10. Summary of Main Economic Indicators of Chinas Notebook Printing Industry from 2011 to 2012



Browse Report : http://www.researchmoz.us/china-notebook-printing-market-research-2012-2016-report.html