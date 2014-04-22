China Nuclear Imaging Equipment Market Outlook to 2020-Market Growth, Trends, Size, Share and Forecast

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/22/2014 -- China Nuclear Imaging Equipment Market Outlook to 2020", provides key market data on the China Nuclear Imaging Equipment market. The report provides value, in millions of US dollars, and volume (in units) and average price data (in US dollars), within market categories Positron Emission Tomography Systems (PET Systems and PET/CT Systems) and Single Photon Emission Computed Tomography Systems (SPECT Systems and SPECT/CT.



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The report also provides company shares and distribution shares data for each of these market categories, and global corporate-level profiles of the key market participants, pipeline products, and news and deals related to the Nuclear Imaging Equipment market wherever available.



The data in the report is derived from dynamic market forecast models. GlobalData uses capital equipmentbased models to estimate and forecast the market size. The objective is to provide information that represents the most up-to-date data of the industry possible.



Capital equipmentbased forecasting models are done based on the installed base, replacements and new sales of a specific device/equipment in healthcare facilities such as hospitals, clinics and diagnostic centers. Data for average number of units per facility is used to arrive at the installed base of the capital equipment. Sales for a particular year are arrived at by calculating the replacement units and new units (additional and first-time purchases).



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Extensive interviews are conducted with key opinion leaders (KOLs), physicians and industry experts to validate the market size, company share and distribution share data and analysis.



Scope

- Market size for Nuclear Imaging Equipment market categories Positron Emission Tomography Systems (PET Systems and PET/CT Systems) and Single Photon Emission Computed Tomography Systems (SPECT Systems and SPECT/CT Systems)..

- Annualized market revenues (USD million), volume (units) and average selling price ($) data for each of the market categories. Data is provided from 2005 to 2012 and forecast to 2020.

- 2012 company shares and distribution shares data for each of the market categories.

- Global corporate-level profiles of key companies operating within the China Nuclear Imaging Equipment market.

- Key players covered include GE Healthcare, Philips Healthcare and Siemens Healthcare.



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