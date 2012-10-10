China Nuokang Bio-Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:NKBP) Investor Alert: Investigation of Takeover Offer

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/10/2012 -- An investigation on behalf of investors in China Nuokang Bio-Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:NKBP) shares was announced concerning whether the takeover offer to acquire China Nuokang Bio-Pharmaceutical Inc. and the takeover process are unfair to investors in NASDAQ:NKBP shares.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain officers and directors of China Nuokang Bio-Pharmaceutical Inc. breached their fiduciary duties owed to NASDAQ:NKBP investors in connection with the proposed acquisition.



On September 27, 2012, China Nuokang Bio-Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:NKBP) announced that it has entered into an Agreement and Plan of Merger (the "Merger Agreement") with Kingbird Investment Inc., a Cayman Islands exempted company with limited liability and beneficially owned by Ms. Yuhuan Zhu, the wife of Mr. Baizhong Xue, the Company's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Kingbird Mergerco. Inc., a Cayman Islands exempted company with limited liability and a direct wholly-owned subsidiary of Kingbird Investment Inc. Under the terms of the proposed transaction shareholders will receive $5.80 for each American Depository Share (“ADS”) or $0.725 for each common share of China Nuokang Bio-Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:NKBP) they own.



However, the investigation a law firm concerns whether the proposed transaction is unfair to NASDAQ:NKBP stockholders.



Specifically, the investigation focuses on whether the China Nuokang Bio-Pharmaceutical Board of Directors undertakes an adequate sales process, adequately shops the company before entering into the transaction, maximizes shareholder value by negotiating the best price, and acts in the shareholders' best interests in connection with the proposed sale.



