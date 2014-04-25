Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/25/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of China Oil and Gas Report Q2 2014 market report to its offering

While China is increasingly dependent on energy imports - particularly gas - owing to rapid

growth in its energy demand, there are considerable investment opportunities in its upstream segment.

Concerted efforts by the government to improve the economics of gas production and conditions for private

investment have allowed for some opening for greater private and foreign involvement. However, expansion

opportunities in the downstream look to be increasingly limited as the government restricts new short-term

investments to battle both the problems of a potential overcapacity in the market, and the country's

environmental problems.

The main trends and developments we highlight for China's oil and gas sector are:

? Much of the China's crude oil production upside will come from increased output from fields yet to reach

peak capacity, such as Tarim and Changqing. Enhanced oil recovery (EOR) measures will also help to

maintain production levels at older fields, such as PetroChina's Daqing and Sinopec's Shengli. We

expect Chinese production (less refining gains) to rise over the next few years, peaking at 4.40mn barrels

per day (b/d) in 2017 before declining to 4.24mn b/d by 2023.



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http://www.reportstack.com/product/153164/china-oil-and-gas-report-q2-2014.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

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