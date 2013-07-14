China Oil and Natural Gas Extraction Industry - 2013 Available Online

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/14/2013 -- China oil and natural gas extraction industry, 2013 is valuable for anyone who wants to invest in the oil and natural gas extraction industry, to get Chinese investments; to import into China or export from China, to build factories and take advantage of lower costs in China, to partner with one of the key Chinese corporations, to get market shares as China is boosting its domestic needs; to forecast the future of the world economy as China is leading the way; or to compete in the segment. The report provides the whole set of the industry data, in-depth analysis and detailed insight into the oil and natural gas extraction industry, market drivers, key enterprises and their strategies, as well as technologies and investment status, risks and trends.



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Data sources: Governmental statistics organizations, market research (monitoring) centers, industry associations and institutions, import and export statistics organizations, and others.



This report is divided into 9 parts 19 chapters as follow:



Part 1 Industry Overview



1 Industry definition and development overview



2 Industry macroscopic environment and its influence analysis



3 Industry international market analysis



4 Industry domestic market analysis



Part 2 Basic indices



5 Analysis of the industrys scale and condition: 2008-2012



6 Status analysis of gross assets analysis: 2008-2012



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Part 3 Economic operation



7 Analysis of gross industrial output: 2008-2012



8 Industry sales income analysis: 2008-2012



9 Industry gross profit analysis



10 Industry import/export analysis in 2012



Part 4 Competition landscape



11 Industry competition landscape analysis



12 Industry key enterprises' competitive power comparison (top 20)



Part 5 Key enterprises



13 Comparative analysis of the economic indicators of the industrys key enterprises



Part 6 Business strategy



14. Development bottlenecks and coping strategies in Industry



15 Enterprise development strategy analysis and recommendations in Industry



Part 7 Market investment



16 Comparison and analysis of investment activity coefficient and rate of return on investment in Industry



17 Industry investment environment and risks analysis



Part 8 Technology



18 Status and trends of the newest technology applications in Industry



Part 9 Developments and trends



19 Development trends and operation capacity forecast for 2013-2017



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