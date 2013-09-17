Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/17/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of China Online Education Industry Report, 2013-2016 market report to its offering

Online education, also known as e-learning, has been growing fast in recent years due to the advances in the Internet, multimedia information processing, cloud computing and other information technologies.



In 2011-2013, online education companies have mushroomed such as Chuanke.com launched in November 2011, Fenbi.com put on line in August 2012 and 91waijiao.com established in December 2012. At the same time, traditional education & training institutions have stepped into the field of online education successively. For example, Beijing Juren Education Group launched Juren.cn in July 2013, and Longwen Education plans to invest RMB 50 million in online business. Traditional Internet giants like Baidu, Google, Netease, Youku, Tencent, Kingsoft PowerWord, and Taobao also have set foot in the field of online education.



In 2012, there were only six cases of investment in online education in China. In the first seven months of 2013, 22 online education institutions including Hujiang.com and 91waijiao.com obtained investments, among which, the USD 20 million of Round B investment obtained by Hujiang.com in June was the most eye-catching.



Online education is becoming a trend in teaching and learning, and will become more and more mature in technology, product, service and business model with the entry of capital. Meanwhile, as the advantages of online education become increasing prominent, the public acceptance and market demand for online education will continue to increase.



The report mainly includes the followings:



Overview of online education industry (including the definition and classification, industry chain, teaching platform, business model and profit model);

Market overview of education industry (including the education funding, education spending, employment and wages, schools and students, and market size);

Online education market (including the market situation, investment and financing in China and worldwide, size of overall market and market segments, and development trends);

Market situation, business model, corporate financing, market size and development prospects of market segments such as online higher education, K-12 online education, online career training, and corporate e-learning;

Profile, revenue, business structure, online education business, business model and profit model, business strategy of 15 enterprises involved in online education, including China Distance Education Holdings, New Oriental, Tomorrow Advancing Life, Super Class, Hujiang, and Times Bright China.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/142038/china-online-education-industry-report-2013-2016.html