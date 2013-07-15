Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/15/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of China Ophthalmic Hospital Industry Report, 2012-2015 market report to its offering

With the growing types of eye diseases and non-basic medical needs, Chinas ophthalmic hospital industry has seen rapid development. In 2011, the number of ophthalmic hospitals in China reached 288, with an AAGR of 7.1% during 2006-2011; industry revenue attained to RMB6.0515 billion, with a CAGR of 24.8% during 2006-2011. Following the rising demand, the total revenue of ophthalmic hospitals in future is still expected to grow at a rate of more than 20%.



Among Chinese specialized hospital market segments, ophthalmic hospital enjoys higher level of technology and profit, i.e. gross profit hit RMB892.4 million in 2011, with a compound growth rate of 49.1% in 2006-2011; gross margin was 14.7%, much higher than 3.8% of the hospital industry. Due to the uneven medical level as well as the quite different reception capabilities of eye care institutions, there are some differences in the level of profitability. Chinas largest eye institution - Aier Ophthalmology, for instance, reached gross margin of about 50.0% in 2008-2012, significantly higher than the industrial average.



As there exists certain service radius, Chinas eye care service industry shows an obvious competition pattern of national dispersion, regional concentration. With respect to the current market share, Eye & ENT Hospital of Fudan University, Zhongshan Ophthalmic Center of Sun Yat-sen University and other public ophthalmic hospitals hold greater market shares locally; private hospitals such as Aier Ophthalmology and Bright Eye Hospital are rapidly expanding the chain of eye care services, accompanied by an increasing market share on a national scale.



China Ophthalmic Hospital Industry Report, 2012-2015 mainly covers the followings:



--Overview of ophthalmic hospital market in China, including changes in number, operation, current medical services, competition pattern, etc. of ophthalmic hospitals;

--Environment for the development of ophthalmic hospitals in China, involving regulatory system, industry policies, related policies that encourage the entry of private capital, upstream & downstream industry and impact, etc.;

--China ophthalmic hospital industry growth forecast, including the influence of Taiwans Seal Knife Gate on the industry, ophthalmic medical institution market size forecast, investment opportunities and risks for private ophthalmic hospitals, etc.;

--Operation, investment, merger & acquisition, development forecast concerning three major private hospitals, two Sino-foreign hospitals and six public hospitals in China.



