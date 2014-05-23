China-Oral Hygiene- 2014-Market Growth, Trends, Size, Share and Opportunities

New Market Research Report Added in MarketResearchReports.Biz Reports Database:Oral Hygiene - China - May 2014
Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/23/2014 -- The oral hygiene market has experienced steady growth over the past few years, in particular the mouthwash and ancillary segments, with the growth trend expected to continue. Increased emphasis on oral health and beauty, higher usage frequency extending to mouthwash, electronic toothbrush and dental floss products, and a low dentist to population ratio have pushed retail value growth. In addition, the expansion of modern trade and online retail channels has helped brands to achieve greater geographic coverage to meet increasingly sophisticated consumer needs.
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TABLE OF CONTENT
Introduction
Definition
Report structure
Methodology
Abbreviations
Executive Summary
The market
Figure 1: Total value sales of oral hygiene market, China, 2008-18
Figure 2: Breakdown of oral hygiene market, by value, 2013
Companies and brands
Market share
Figure 3: Leading companies’ market share in China’s oral hygiene market, by value, 2011-13
Who’s innovating?
The consumer
Consumer segmentation
Figure 4: Percentage distribution of each consumer segment, February 2014
Usage frequency of different oral hygiene products
Figure 5: Frequency of using oral hygiene products, February 2014
Brands used in the past six months
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Figure 6: Brands used in the past six months, February 2014
Desired functions in oral hygiene products
Figure 7: Desired functions in oral hygiene products, February 2014
Attitudes towards oral hygiene brands, products, ingredients and price
Figure 8: Attitudes towards oral hygiene brands, products, ingredients and price, February 2014
Interests in different types of oral hygiene products
Figure 9: Interests in different types of oral hygiene products, February 2014
General attitudes towards oral heath
Figure 10: General attitudes towards oral health, February 2014
Key trends
Why are mouthwash products important for brands to cultivate long-term consumer relationship?
What are the key product aspects for brands to capitalise on to encourage trading up?
How do emotional-driven product innovations help to sustain consumer interests?
Why is medicated oral hygiene product a latent opportunity for brands?
What we think
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Issues and Insights
Why are mouthwash products important for brands to cultivate long-term consumer relationship?
The facts
The implications
What are the key product aspects for brands to capitalise on to encourage trading up?
The facts
The implications
Figure 11: Top six claims in oral hygiene products, China, 2010-14
Figure 12: Crest’s jasmine tea flavour toothpaste and Xin Wen’s bamboo charcoal salt black toothpaste, 2014
How do emotional-driven product innovations help to sustain consumer interests?
The facts
The implications
Figure 13: Crest’s launch of Crest Be toothpaste in the US, 2014
Why is medicated oral hygiene product a latent opportunity for brands?
The facts
The implications
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