China-Oral Hygiene- 2014-Market Growth, Trends, Size, Share and Opportunities

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/23/2014 -- The oral hygiene market has experienced steady growth over the past few years, in particular the mouthwash and ancillary segments, with the growth trend expected to continue. Increased emphasis on oral health and beauty, higher usage frequency extending to mouthwash, electronic toothbrush and dental floss products, and a low dentist to population ratio have pushed retail value growth. In addition, the expansion of modern trade and online retail channels has helped brands to achieve greater geographic coverage to meet increasingly sophisticated consumer needs.



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TABLE OF CONTENT



Introduction

Definition

Report structure

Methodology

Abbreviations



Executive Summary

The market

Figure 1: Total value sales of oral hygiene market, China, 2008-18

Figure 2: Breakdown of oral hygiene market, by value, 2013

Companies and brands

Market share

Figure 3: Leading companies’ market share in China’s oral hygiene market, by value, 2011-13

Who’s innovating?

The consumer

Consumer segmentation

Figure 4: Percentage distribution of each consumer segment, February 2014

Usage frequency of different oral hygiene products

Figure 5: Frequency of using oral hygiene products, February 2014

Brands used in the past six months



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Figure 6: Brands used in the past six months, February 2014

Desired functions in oral hygiene products

Figure 7: Desired functions in oral hygiene products, February 2014

Attitudes towards oral hygiene brands, products, ingredients and price

Figure 8: Attitudes towards oral hygiene brands, products, ingredients and price, February 2014

Interests in different types of oral hygiene products

Figure 9: Interests in different types of oral hygiene products, February 2014

General attitudes towards oral heath

Figure 10: General attitudes towards oral health, February 2014

Key trends

Why are mouthwash products important for brands to cultivate long-term consumer relationship?

What are the key product aspects for brands to capitalise on to encourage trading up?

How do emotional-driven product innovations help to sustain consumer interests?

Why is medicated oral hygiene product a latent opportunity for brands?

What we think



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Issues and Insights

Why are mouthwash products important for brands to cultivate long-term consumer relationship?

The facts

The implications

What are the key product aspects for brands to capitalise on to encourage trading up?

The facts

The implications

Figure 11: Top six claims in oral hygiene products, China, 2010-14

Figure 12: Crest’s jasmine tea flavour toothpaste and Xin Wen’s bamboo charcoal salt black toothpaste, 2014

How do emotional-driven product innovations help to sustain consumer interests?

The facts

The implications

Figure 13: Crest’s launch of Crest Be toothpaste in the US, 2014

Why is medicated oral hygiene product a latent opportunity for brands?

The facts

The implications



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