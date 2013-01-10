China Orthopaedic Instrument Import and Export TOP25, 2012: Researchmoz.us

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/10/2013 -- Orthopaedic instruments include crutches, surgical belts and trusses; splints and other fracture appliances; artificial body parts; hearing-aids and other instruments that are worn, carried or implanted into the human body to compensate for physiological defects or disabilities.



In the first ten months of 2012, Chinas foreign trade value of orthopedic instruments hit USD2371.72 million, with the unit price averaging USD104.64. In particular, the import value realized USD1447.91 million, with the unit price averaging USD774.02, while the export value claimed USD923.82 million, with the unit price averaging USD44.42. It can be seen that the unit import price was 17 times of the unit export price.



According to the ranking provided in the report, the top five orthopaedic instrument importers in Jan.-Sep., 2012 are global tycoons involving in the operation of medical apparatus, with the import value accounting for 32% of the total. Among the exporters, apart from Xiamen Ruixinguan Logistics, which is a logistics company, the rest four are all medical instrument enterprises. In particular, China Meheco Co., Ltd. came out top, occupying 17.7% in the entire export market.



