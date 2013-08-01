China Orthopedic Device Market 2013-2017 : Industry Analysis,Trend,Growth,Reseach,Study and Shares

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/01/2013 -- Research and Development Forecast of China Orthopedic Device Market, 2013-2017 firstly, introduces the development history of China orthopedic device industry and sums up the industrial related policies and regulations. Then, it further analyzes the market scale, market characteristics and competition pattern of orthopedics device. Finally, it forecasts the future development of China orthopedics device, which can provide decision reference for investment in the field.



To Read The Complete Report with TOC : http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis-details/research-and-development-forecast-of-china-orthopedic-device-market-2013-2017



At present, the market pattern of China orthopedics device is similar to the pattern of preparation market. The high-end market and class 3 hospitals are mainly occupied by foreign-funded enterprises, while local enterprises are mainly the low-end market and class 2 hospitals. However, foreign-funded enterprises and local enterprises are expanding to the first-tier and second-tier cities, competing for positions. In order to accelerate to expand the China market, for foreign-funded enterprises, acquisition of China high quality enterprises of such field has become the convenient way.



To Buy A Copy Of This Report Visit : http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/172017



Benefiting from the improvement of the national income level, the coming of an aging population and the increase in the proportion of medical reimbursement etc., the market demand of orthopedics industry has got effective release in recent years in China. Since 2006, the compound annual growth rate of China orthopedics device market scale has been about 20%. In 2012, the market scale of China orthopedic device was about CNY 9.85 billion, with 270,000 cases of joint replacement, 420,000 cases of spinal device, millions cases of trauma device and 200,000-250,000 cases of dental implant. Among them, trauma products, spinal products and joint products are top 3 segment products.



Contact

M/s Sheela

90 Sate Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Email: sales@marketresearchreports.biz

Website: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/

Blog: http://mresearchreports.blogspot.com/