China Packaging Market 2013-2016 Published by MarketResearchReports.biz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/06/2013 -- China Packaging Industry Report, 2013-2016 of Sino Market Insight forecasts that in 2016 China's packaging industry will reach total output value of RMB1.824 trillion, with a compound annual growth rate of 8.0% in 2013-2016.



In China, packaging industry segments mainly refer to paper packaging, plastic packaging, metal packaging, glass packaging, package printing and packaging machinery, of which, paper packaging accounts for a large proportion of the market size (33%), followed by plastic packaging (31%) and package printing (15%).



Among all market segments, paper packaging materials enjoy advantages such as wide source, light weight, population-free, good workability and low cost. In 2008-2012, China's paper and paperboard container industry witnessed compound annual growth rates of 17.27% and 24.86% in operating revenue and total profit, respectively. Despite light weight and good formability, plastic packaging is difficult to be degraded, therefore, environmentally friendly plastic packaging materials such as PVDC and EVOH with high barrier property and easy degradability will usher in a large market space in the future.



In 2012, influenced by the slowdown in downstream demand for paper packaging and plastic packaging, China's metal packaging container industry experienced better development than other market segments, with operating revenue and total profit up 14.02% and 18.63% YoY, respectively (6.51% and 12.83% for paper packaging; 7.96% and 2.03% for plastic packaging during the same period).



The same year, revenue from metal packaging enterprises also performed well. For example, CPMC Holdings Limited sold 2.38 billion two-piece cans, a year-on-year increase of 62.5%, with capacity utilization above 90%, and put two-piece can production lines into operation successively in Hangzhou, Wuhan, Chengdu and Tianjin; With Red Bull as major customer, ORG Packaging reached revenue of RMB3.50643 billion, up 23.43% YoY.



Consisting of 7 chapters and 171 charts, China Packaging Industry Report, 2013-2016 by Sino Market Insight makes analysis and predictions on relevant data of each chapter, mainly covering the followings:



1. Macro-environmental profiles in China (including GDP, industrial added value, investment, consumption, import and export, etc.);

2. Industry overview (involving definition, classification, relevant policies, development prospects, etc.);

3. Industry market operation (including total industrial output value, overview of market segments, regional market profile, downstream applications, etc.);

4. Operation of market segments including paper packaging industry, plastic packaging industry, metal packaging industry, glass packaging industry (covering definition and classification, major industry indicators, market size, import and export, competitive landscape, revenue and latest news of main enterprises, etc.).



