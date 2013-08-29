China Papermaking Industry 2013-2017 Market Trends Research and Development by HuidianResearch

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/29/2013 -- The papermaking industry has stepped into the fast lane of low energy consumption, low pollution and low emissions. During the 11th-Five-Year period, China’s papermaking industry achieved the goal of increasing the output and reducing the pollution. The negative effects of the major polluters have been improved greatly in the papermaking industry. After entering the 12th-Five-Year period, the papermaking industry is vigorously promoting the green, low-carbon and recycling development and making efforts to achieve the environment-friendly strategy goal.



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In 2012, the output of paper and paperboard increased 3.09%, which is the lowest growth rate since the 10th-Five-Year period, while the average growth rate of the 10th-Five-Year and 11th-Five-Year period was 10% -13%. In the meantime, the economic benefit declined greatly. In 2012, the year-on-year growth of the paper and paperboard’s profit was only 3.6%; the total losses of the papermaking and paper products increased 33.44% and the receivable accounts of the paper and paperboard rose nearly 9.46%. The papermaking industry is going through the severe test.



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In 2012, the provinces with the paper & paperboard output of more than 1 million tons include the following 16 provinces, namely Shandong, Guangdong, Zhejiang, Jiangsu, Henan, Fujian, Hebei, Hunan, Guangxi, Sichuan, Hubei, Anhui, Tianjin, Chongqing, Jiangxi and Hainan and the output of the 16 provinces reached 96.91 million tons, accounting for 94.55% of the total national paper & paperboard output.



According to the domestic papermaking industry production and the papermaking raw materials supply as well as the paper market trends at home and abroad, the overall market trends and domestic papermaking industry production are as follows?



The paper production and consumption will show the growth on the whole but the growth rate will decline Market competition intensifying and enterprise economic benefit declining By transformation and upgrading as well as eliminating the backward ones, the integration speed of enterprises accelerating The application of new technology and development of new products will be accelerated The international trading friction increasing and the paper export being blocked



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