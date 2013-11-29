China Permanent Magnet Industry and Waste Transfer Station Industry Size, Shares, Research Trends, Growth, Study, Analysis, Forecast 2013-2017

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/29/2013 -- Researchmoz presents this most up-to-date research on"China Permanent Magnet Industry And China Waste Transfer Station ".The report focuses primarily on quantitative market metrics in order to characterize the growth and evolution of the Remote Patient Monitoring Market.



China Permanent Magnet Industry, 2013-2017 http://www.researchmoz.us/research-and-development-trend-forecast-of-china-permanent-magnet-industry-2013-2017-report.html



The permanent magnet can be classified into the rare earth permanent magnet, ferrite, Al-Ni-Co based permanent magnet and other permanent magnets, but the ferrite and rare earth permanent magnet are the two major categories. The rare earth permanent materials mainly include the bonded and sintered NdFeB magnets as well as the SmCo magnets.In 2012, the global output of NdFeB permanent magnet materials was 90,000 to 110,000 tons, while China’s output reached 80,000 to 90,000 tons; for other countries, the total output was only 10,000 to 20,000 tons. At present, the concentration ratio of NdFeB production capacity shows the polarization: the high-end application is of oligopoly; Ningbo Yunsheng Co., Ltd., Beijing Zhong Ke San Huan Hi-Tech Co., Ltd. and other more than ten large companies with the production capacity of over 1,000 tons account for about 50% of the total production capacity; however, for the other polar, the low-end market, there are hundreds of small companies with low added-value products; if there is no breakthrough in technology, they will be hard to continue to survive in the industry.



China Waste Transfer Station Industry, 2013-2017 http://www.researchmoz.us/research-and-development-trend-forecast-of-china-waste-transfer-station-industry-2013-2017-report.html



Research and Development Trend Forecast of China Waste Transfer Station Industry, 2013-2017 mainly analyzes the China’s market status quo, product status, domestic major enterprises of waster transfer station industry; meanwhile, it forecasts the future development of the waste transfer station industry, which provides the decisive reference for enterprises to get the knowledge about and invest in the field.In 2012, the demand amount of China’s waste transfer station was CNY 5.014 billion with year-on-year growth of 11.8%.



In that year, the waste transfer station replaced 10,635 sets and increased 9,253 sets.At present, China’s waste transfer station equipment is still in the development stage; the domestic enterprises have scattered structure; there are a lot of waste transfer station enterprises but they are mainly the medium and small-sized ones; the concentration ratio is not high, and there are a few equipment with high technological contents among these enterprises. In addition, as for the listed companies, the enterprises engaging in the field are limited; now, there are a few enterprises that have the advantageous position in the market scale or the technology; the industry representation is very weak.



The major manufacturing countries of permanent magnetic ferrite include China, the US and Japan etc. But with the improvement of environmental protection awareness, the expansion of environmental protection demand and the increase of production cost, the output in developed countries begin to gradually decline and is mainly concentrated in the medium and high-end products. As for the production of the medium and low-end permanent magnetic ferrite, the major part is transferred to China. In 2005, the output of China’s permanent magnetic ferrite was 350,000 tons, accounting for about 50% of the global output; in 2012, the global output of permanent magnetic ferrite was about 980,000 tons, while China’s output was about 650,000 tons; moreover, it is estimated that the compound annual growth rate of China’s permanent magnetic ferrite output will reach about 14% in the following two years, which will maintain within a steady growth range on the whole.



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At present, the production capacity concentration ratio of China’s ferrite industry is still very low; the market shares of the top five companies are only about 30%. Most magnetic materials enterprises are still in the condition with small scale, homogeneity and low technical level.



Compared with the developed countries, China’s permanent magnet started very late with a little application. However, the rapid development of household applicant industry, information equipment manufacturing industry, automotive industry and others will spur the strong demand for the magnetic materials in the future. It is estimated that China’s market demand volume for permanent magnetic ferrite, soft magnetic ferrite and NdFeB magnets will reach 60%, 40% and 50% of the global market as of the year of 2020.



Research and Development Trend Forecast of China Permanent Magnet Industry, 2013-2017 mainly analyzes the market status quo of permanent magnet industry in China, major products and the operating conditions of domestic major enterprises; meanwhile, it analyzes and predicts the future of the permanent magnet industry, which provides the decisive reference for enterprises to know and invest in the field.



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Now, the production and use of China’s waste transfer station equipment is consistent; most are centralized in the large and medium-sized cities and a few in the towns with the uneven distribution. On the whole, the production and use of China’s waste transfer station is mainly centralized in the eastern and middle regions, especially the first and second-tier cities; as for the western regions, because of the economic development and small population, there are a few water transfer station equipment manufacturing enterprises and regions that use the equipment.



According to the plan of the National Development Reform Commission, during the 12th-Five-Year period, it is estimated that the annual growth of sanitation equipment will reach 20% to 30%’ the sanitation machinery is renowned as the sunrise industry with the huge development potential with broad market demand, but because of the cost, people’s awareness and other factors, the growth of waste transfer station is steady.



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