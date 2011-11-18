Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/18/2011 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of China Permanent Magnet Switch Industry Report, 2011 market report to its offering



"Permanent magnet switches refer to electric switches with permanent magnetic actuators. Compared with conventional spring actuator switches, they hold a lot of advantages, say, less components, smaller size, longer life and higher performance, and serve as substitutes for spring switches.



China permanent magnet switch industry is still at the primary stage of development. In 2010, China produced only 35,000 sets of permanent magnet switches. As their performance has been improved gradually and promotion has been enhanced, permanent magnet switches will be applied more widely in large-scale industrial enterprises in steel, petrochemical, coal, etc. It is estimated that the market scale of permanent magnet switches will increase to 65,000 sets in China in 2015 with the average growth rate of 13.18%.



At present, large permanent magnet switch manufacturers can be mainly divided into foreign-funded and China-funded enterprises in China.



Tavrida Electric and ABB are representatives in the first category. Tavrida’s products mainly serve China railway system, while ABB focuses on smart grid. Besides, Schneider Electric and Eton have also launched small batches of products into the Chinese market.



Yongda Group is a prominent China-funded enterprise, occupying 21.92% of the Chinese permanent magnet switch market in 2010. Till Oct. 2011, Yongda Group has achieved mass production of 12kV and 40.5kV permanent magnet switches, and successfully developed 24kV and 31.5kV permanent magnet switches but still without mass production. Chinese enterprises which can massively produce permanent magnet switches also include CREAT, Dongyuan Electrical, Xinlong Electrical, Senyuan Electric, etc.



“China Permanent Magnet Switch Industry Forecast Report, 2011” of ResearchInChina mainly covers the following contents:



--Policies for and features of China permanent magnet switch industry;



--2012-2015 forecast of China permanent magnet switch industry, including the forecast of output, output value and profit;



--Development of foreign-funded permanent magnet switch enterprises in China, including the overall development, expansion in China, and market promotion of permanent magnet switch products in China;



--Development of China-funded permanent magnet switch enterprises, including the overall operation, permanent magnet switch product R&D, production, capacity, output, development plan, etc.



