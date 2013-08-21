Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/21/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of China Petrochemicals Report Q3 2013 market report to its offering

The Chinese petrochemicals sector is seeing slightly more robust growth, particularly in

olefins, but this is insufficient to absorb ongoing increases in capacities. Combined with feedstock cost

rises, this will cause a narrowing of margins. However, coal-to-methanol production should ease the

situation over the medium term and reduce net imports in some segments.

The total value of petrochemical production in China grew 11.6% y-o-y to CNY1.72trn during the first two

months of the year with the value of imports rising 24.1% to US$19.6bn and exports growing 5% to US

$13.8bn. In the first four months of the year, ethylene output rose by 3.3% y-o-y to 5.3mn tonnes while

primary plastics output grew 9.6% to 18.27mn tonnes and plastic products output rose by 2.2% to 18.96mn

tonnes. Growth in ethylene output came after a dismal performance in 2012, when production fell by just

over 2% to under 15mn tonnes, in spite of 20% growth in cracker capacity to 21.56mn tonnes.



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