China Pharmaceutical Equipment Industry Report, 2012-2015 New Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/11/2013 -- Driven by the new GMP certification as well as the brisk downstream demand, China pharmaceutical equipment industry has seen steady progress in sales volume and technological content of products over the years, with industrial sales showing a rapid growth trend. In line with statistics of the China Association for Pharmaceutical Equipment, in 2011 the pharmaceutical equipment industry of China achieved gross industrial output value of RMB15.84 billion, a year-on-year increase of 23.5%; sales of RMB16.1 billion, up 25.2% year-on-year; total profit of RMB1.818 billion, up 19.3% YoY; and gross margin of the industry rose to 11.3%.



For now, the leading companies in Chinese pharmaceutical equipment industry are primarily concentrated in drying, packaging and sterilization areas, such as Shinva Medical Instrument Co., Ltd., Shanghai Tofflon Science and Technology Co., Ltd., Truking Technology Limited,? and Hunan China Sun Pharmaceutical Machinery Co., Ltd.. According to the new GMP regulations and the enforcement of pharmaceutical companies, 2011-2012 is a rapid growth period for China pharmaceutical equipment industry; as the certification ends in 2015, industry revenue growth in 2013-2014 will slow down. It is expected that in 2015, sales of China pharmaceutical equipment industry will attain to RMB31.41 billion.



Chinese pharmaceutical equipment enterprises generally adopt the customized business model, with a relatively low industry concentration. In recent years, market share of the top four enterprises (CR4) is maintained at about 25%. In 2011, Shinva Medical in the first position obtained the revenue of RMB2.1061 billion, with market share up to 13.1%.



China Pharmaceutical Equipment Industry Report, 2012-2015 mainly covers the followings:



Status analysis, including industry development, industry concentration, entry barriers, competition pattern, technical status and development trend, etc.;

Development environment analysis, involving regulatory system, regulatory policies, industry policies, influences from upstream and downstream sectors, etc.;

Market size prediction, concerning three key market segments i.e. sterilization equipment, drying equipment, and large-volume infusion production line, as well as corporate development mode, market competition trends, and so on;

Production, operation, investment, M&A, development forecast, etc. of ten Chinese pharmaceutical equipment enterprises like Shinva Medical, Tofflon, Truking Technology and Hunan China Sun.



