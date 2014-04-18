Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/18/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of China Pharmaceutical Glass Packaging Industry Report, 2013-2016 market report to its offering

Influenced by the substitution of plastic, aluminum foil and other new packaging materials as well as the declining packaging material purchase prices incurred by the medical reform, China pharmaceutical glass packaging industry develops sluggishly. In 2013, China’s pharmaceutical glass bottle market capacity amounted to 80 billion pieces with the weight of 250,000-300,000 tons.



Due to low entry barriers, Chinese pharmaceutical glass market is featured with serious overcapcity of medium and low-end products as well as the reliance of high-end products on imports. At present, developed countries prefer first-class waterproof neutral borosilicate glass, while China still in the main applies low borosilicate glass, sodium-calcium glass and "semi-neutral borosilicate glass" (its chemical stability can not meet neutral requirements; the heavy metal content in glass is not defined clearly; dimensions are not accurate). As for prefilled injection system glass, China mainly relies on the import from foreign brands such as German Schott.



The report involves the following:



- Market size, market demand, competition pattern, import & export and development trend of China pharmaceutical glass industry;



- Status quo, competition pattern and price analysis of China prefilled syringe industry;



- Operation, pharmaceutical glass business and development prospects of four global and six Chinese pharmaceutical glass packaging enterprises.



After years of development and competition, Chinese pharmaceutical glass market concentration degree is still not high, but there have been competitive leading players in some market segments mainly in Jiangsu, Zhejiang and Shandong.



Shandong Pharmaceutical Glass is the world's fifth and China's first medical glass (Class-I) producer. As one of top five Chinese prefilled syringe suppliers, Shandong Pharmaceutical Glass has the capacity of 50 million units/a, but it is still exploring the market with a rather low market share. Meanwhile, the company is a leading pharmaceutical molded bottle enterprise in China with the capacity of 10 billion units/a and about 70% market share.



Weigao is also one of the top five Chinese prefilled syringe suppliers. By virtue of preemptive advantages and perfect sales networks, Weigao sold 70 million prefilled syringes in 2013, holding about 60% market share in China.



German Schott has transferred from simple high-end pharmaceutical glass raw material supply to the combination of raw material supply and joint production of finished products. Its joint venture in China -- Schott Xin Kang Pharmaceutical Packaging Co., Ltd. can produce 1-1.5 billion pharmaceutical glass bottles (vials and ampule bottles) each year.



Germany Gerresheimerd conducts Plastic Systems, Moulded Glass, Tubular Glass and Life Science Research in China. However, the prefilled syringes from the company in China are not made in China but imported. In addition, Gerresheimerd and Shuangfeng Glass founded a high-end medical packaging material joint venture -- Gerresheimer Shuangfeng that has two subsidiaries located in Danyang city and Zhenjiang city, as well as three production sites (two in Danyang and one in Zhenjiang).



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/152455/china-pharmaceutical-glass-packaging-industry-report-2013-2016.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

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