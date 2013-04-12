Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/12/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of China Pharmaceutical Market Outlook - Government Incentives, Healthcare Reform and a Rapidly Ageing Population Provide Strong Stimulus for Growth market report to its offering

new report: China Pharmaceutical Market Outlook - Government Incentives, Healthcare Reform and a Rapidly Ageing Population Provide Strong Stimulus for Growth provides in-depth analysis of the trends, issues and challenges facing the Chinese pharmaceutical market. It details the macroeconomic environment of China, providing a background of the financial and demographic situations in the country, as well as identifying key demographics. It covers the pharmaceutical market broken down by market segment, and the popularity of biosimilars and biologics, identifying where the strongest market potentials lie. It includes information on the regulatory guidelines for the manufacture, development and distribution of pharmaceuticals. The report also covers information on the competitive landscape in the Chinese pharmaceutical market, identifying market leaders and key trends in investment. It also includes the key drivers and barriers of the pharmaceutical market in more detail.



China is currently one of the most important markets in the pharmaceutical industry. It is the most populous country in the world, with a recorded population of over 1.34 billion as of 2011. The country has the second-largest economy after the US with a GDP of $7.3 trillion as of 2011, and its economy is one of the fastest growing in the world, with average growth of 10.6% over the last decade (World Bank, 2012). China is the worlds largest exporter and second-largest importer of goods.



In 2011, China overtook Germany to become the third largest pharmaceutical market in the world, and is predicted to overtake Japan by 2015 to become the second largest. In 2011, its estimated value was approximately $64 billion. The size of Chinas pharmaceutical market is primarily a result of its large population rather than its maturity, as it is still an emerging market. The Chinese pharmaceutical market has the worlds largest manufacturing capabilities, producing more than 4,500 drugs and exporting various pharmaceutical products such as acetylsalicylic acid and metamizole to the global market. Recent healthcare reforms have been driving the pharmaceutical market by increasing public access to drugs. In addition, recent population changes such as a majority move from rural to urban China, a rapidly aging community and an increasing overweight population are driving the value of the Chinese pharmaceutical market.



Sinopharm

Shanghai Pharmaceutical

Jointown Pharmaceutical

Nanjing Pharmaceutical

Harbin Pharmaceutical



