China Phosphate Fertilizer Demand Analysis ,Share,Size,Trends Report Available at MarketResearchReports.Biz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/19/2013 -- After the publication of "Report on Analysis of Fertilizer Demand in China 1998-2003" in November 2004 and "Report on Analysis of Fertilizer Demand in China 2002-2008" in February 2009 and with the support of our continuous research and analysis of crops production and fertilizer demand in China, we conducted systematic analysis and research of the demand changes for different fertilizers by various agricultural crops in different regions of China in the past decade and published this report series.



To Buy the Copy Of This Report Visit: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis-details/analysis-report-on-phosphate-fertilizer-demand-in-china



The whole report series is composed by four reports:



"Analysis Report of Nitrogen Fertilizer Demand in China"

"Analysis Report of Phosphate Fertilizer Demand in China"

"Analysis Report of Potash Fertilizer Demand in China"

"Analysis Report of Compound Fertilizer Demand in China"



The clients can purchase one or more based on demand.



The crops mentioned in the report series include main grain crops, vegetables, fruits, oil-bearing crops, sugar crops, tuber crops, fiber crops, and tobacco etc.

The main chemical fertilizer categories in the report series include: urea, ammonia bicarbonate (ABC), diammonium (DAP), single super phosphate (SSP), muriate of potash (MOP) and compound fertilizers (complex fertilizer and mixed fertilizer), nitrogen fertilizer, phosphate fertilizer and potash fertilizer.



To Read the Complete Report with TOC Visit: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/166612



Latest Reports:



China Fertilizer Industry Analysis and Forecast Report 2012 - 2013: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/166614



2012 fertilizer markets showed the following changes:



Chinese fertilizers output all rose year on year; P-fertilizer output increased by 21.0% compared to 2011, the biggest growth; N-fertilizer output increased by 11.4%, the smallest increase.

The export volume of urea, compound fertilizer, TSP, MOP and other N-fertilizer varieties kept stable with some growth, however, the export volume of MAP, DAP, and NP compound fertilizer declined largely; Import Volume of K-fertilizer was almost the same as 2011 .

Owing to rigid demand, the domestic fertilizer demand kept on increasing in 2012.

The production costs of fertilizer increased compared with 2011, of which MAP and DAP witnessed the largest increase of 9.4% and 8.0% separately; followed by urea with an increase of 7.5%.



China Grain Industry Analysis and Forecast Report : http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/166615



Grain varieties in this report include: Paddy & Rice, Wheat and Corn.



China's grain market represented the following changes in 2012:



The prices of main grain seeds was stable with some growth; the expenses of chemical fertilizers, diesel and others all rose in varying degrees; the costs of labor and land rent increased sharply. The costs of planting grain rose obviously.

Corn output hit a record high, becoming the grain variety with the highest production. Corn farming area rose obviously and yield enhanced, the output would be 208 million tons, 15 million tons more than 2011. Owing to good sunshine and heat during growth period, paddy yield ascended. And paddy output should be 203.9 million tons, 2.9 million tons more than 2011. Due to a drop in wheat yield in major producing areas, wheat output should go down to 116.3 million tons, 1.1 million tons less than 2011.

The import volume of wheat, corn and rice all increased sharply. The import volume of corn would be 5.2 million tons, 3.45 million tons more than last year. The import volume of wheat would be 4 million tons, 2.75 million tons more than 2011r. The import volume of rice would be 2.5 million tons, 1.92 million tons more than 2011.

The overall grain price ascended. Influenced by a drop in effective grain supply in the market, wheat price kept on increasing. Paddy price kept on rising in 2012, but it dropped slightly at the end of 2012 with growing volume of new grain availability in the market. Corn price increased driven by a tight supply and it also was decreasing after new grain availability in the market. Meanwhile, the price of corn was higher than wheat.



About MarketResearchReports.Biz

MarketResearchReports.Biz is the most comprehensive collection of market research reports. MarketResearchReports.Biz services are especially designed to save time and money of our clients. We are a one stop solution for all your research needs, our main offerings are syndicated research reports, custom research, subscription access and consulting services. We serve all sizes and types of companies spanning across various industries.



Contact

M/s Sheela

90 Sate Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Email: sales@marketresearchreports.biz

Website: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/

Blog: http://mresearchreports.blogspot.com/