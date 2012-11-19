China Power Report Q4 2012 - New Market Report Now Available

New Energy market report from Business Monitor International: "China Power Report Q4 2012"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/19/2012 -- BMI View: Data released by China's State Electricity Regulatory Commission (SERC) reconfirms our view of the Chinese power sector, with total power consumption having grown by just 5.5% year-on-year (y-o-y) in H112. With GDP figures supporting our long-held view that full-year expansion for 2012 will come in below 8.0%, we remain of the opinion that there will be a deceleration in power consumption and generation. However, we note that the projects pipeline - supported by long-term expectations and the government's commitment - looks healthy, and we also note that the sector could benefit from an increase in hydropower generation, brought on by strong precipitations.
China's Q212 headline GDP growth figure pointed to an intensification in the downtrend in China's GDP growth in 2012. The indicator came in at 7.6% y-o-y, versus consensus expectations of 7.7% and a Q112 figure of 8.1%. This trend is further supported by a significant slowdown in power generation and consumption - a pertinent barometer of economic activity. Power consumption growth slumped significantly in H112, with total power consumption reaching just 2,374TWh, dragged down by a sharp decline in power usage by energy intensive industries, according to SERC. Although total electricity consumption was up by a healthy 5.5% y-o-y in H112, the growth rate was down 6.7 percentage points from the same period in 2011.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Aside from this expected deceleration in 2012, long-term growth in power generation and consumption is also expected to moderate, as energy intensity declines. That said, China's overall electricity generation and consumption levels will remain considerable and in a league of their own:
- Significant investment in new capacity will still be of paramount importance to the country's power sector - an outlook that finds further support in the forecasts made by BMI's infrastructure analysts.
- The transmission and distribution (T&D) sector is also expected to attract significant attention over the coming years as plans to develop ultra-high voltage power transmission lines and smart grids start to materialise.
- In terms of fuel mix, conventional thermal sources are expected to continue to dominate electricity generation in the coming years, as many projects under construction or planned will use coal or gas. However, various new technologies are set to grow steadily over the coming years. This not only includes gas and nuclear, but also non-hydro renewable sources, with China remaining one of the most attractive renewables markets in Asia.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Energy research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Power Annual Deals Analysis 2012
- Global Power Survey 2012-2013: Market Trends, Marketing Spend and Sales Strategies in the Global Power Industry
- Global Power Survey 2012-2013: Market Trends, Buyer Spend and Procurement Strategies in the Global Power Industry
- Poland Power Report Q4 2012
- Industry Dynamics, Growth, Threats & Opportunities in the Power Industry - 2012-2013 : Survey Intelligence
- Kenya Power Report Q4 2012
- Buyer Spend Activity and Procurement Behaviors and Strategies in the Power Industry - 2012-2013 : Survey Intelligence
- Brazil Power Report Q4 2012
- Turkey Power Report Q4 2012
- Power Monthly Deal Analysis - July 2012: M&A and Investment Trends