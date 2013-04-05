China Power Tool Industry Report, 2013-2016 New Market Study Published

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/05/2013 -- China Power Tool Industry Report 2013-2016 released by Sino Market Insight forecasts that China’s output of power tools will reach 260 million sets in 2016.



By virtue of light weight, convenient carrying and use, high production efficiency and low energy consumption, power tools are not only used in many industries widely, but also function as indispensables in family life. With the economic globalization, the power tool market has been booming.



China is the world's largest power tool production base. In 2012, China produced 240 million sets of power tools. By province/municipality, Jiangsu’s power tool output was up to 123 million units in 2012, accounting for more than 50% of the country's total output; in the same year, the output of power tools in Zhejiang exceeded 98 million sets, followed by Guangdong and Shanghai.



At present, China is speeding up urbanization and developing the advanced manufacturing industry vigorously, which creates a good market and development opportunity for the power tool industry. China’s power tool output will reach 260 million sets by 2016.



The report contains five chapters and 64 charts. It analyzes market size, import and export, regional development, competition patterns and future development trends of China power tool industry; It also introduces financial conditions, capacity distribution, product types as well as the latest development in China of 12 major power tool companies including Ken Tools, Bosun Tools, TTI, Stanley Black & Decker, Bosch, Hilti and Makita.



