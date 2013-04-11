China Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Market 2013-2017 - Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Industry Size,Share,Trends,Forecast,Research and Development 2013-2017 : MarketResearchReports.Biz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/11/2013 -- China has become the country that enjoys the largest PCB output value and the fastest growth speed, and also the main driving force to promote the development of the global PCB industry. In 2012, there were 791 PCB enterprises with above designated scale in China with the market scale exceeded CNY 250 billion.



With the development of science and technology, the electronic informationization processing needs for all types of products are gradually enhanced. Emerging electronic products continue to emerge, which continuously expands the use and market of PCB. Emerging 3G mobile phones, automotive electronics, LCD, IPTV, digital TV, computer replacement will also bring greater PCB market. Currently, communications equipment, consumer electronics, automotive electronics and computers and related products are the major terminal application markets of PCB, accounting for about 80% of the total market demand.



According to "Information Industry Science and Technology Development "11th Five-Year" Plan and Long-term Planning Framework in 2020", PCB (especially multi-layer, flexible, flexible-rigid and environment-friendly PCB technology) is one of the key fields in China's electronic information industry over the next 5 to 15 years.



PCB industry in China mainland will maintain rapid growth in the next three years. The rapid development of the domestic 3G industry as well as the rise of electronic terminals such as smart phones, tablet PCs, green base station, will have a strong pulling effect on PCB, driving the growth of PCB industry. In 2016, the output value will reach USD 48 billion in China, accounting for 49.4% of the global PCB output value.



FPCB was originally applied in HDD and ODD, witnessing considerably robust development; and the FPCB market was dominated by Japanese manufacturers before 2003. However, the popularity of camera phone in 2003 breathed new life into FPCB sector for manufactures in Chinese mainland, Taiwan and South Korea, ending the history of Japan as a dominant player in the market.



In 2005-2006, FPCB market embraced its first boom; in 2007, a cut-throat bargain competition took the stage; in 2007-2009, the average price of FPCB saw downward mobility for consecutive three years, a fall of more than 50% accumulatively. Subsequently, nearly one hundred small firms were forced to shut down, resulting in FPCB industry on a healthy growth track.



The report highlights the rigid PCB. In 2010, the output value of PCB, a full-blown industry, grew by 23.8%, a record high since 1998. In 2011, the growth in output value slowed down to only 5.9%. And the figure in 2012 is expected to further trend down to roughly 4%.



PCB industry has its unique characteristics. Firstly, it requires demanding environmental-friendly standard and enterprises concerned are obliged to obtain pollution discharge permit from the government; secondly, as a energy-intensive industry, sufficient and steady water and power supply must be ensured; thirdly, its a capital-intensive industry that involves chemical engineering, machinery and electronics technologies, and a large number of skilled talents are in need. Therefore, it is difficult for PCB companies to relocate for sustained and long-term development.



