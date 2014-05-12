China Printer Company Brings a Range of Printing Solutions Including Flatbed UV Printers for Printing on Various Kinds of Materials

Guangdong, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/12/2014 -- Businesses are today seeking new ways of advertising and promotions. And branding or printing a variety of promotional products has emerged as a new-age success mantra and for which, one needs to have high quality printing machines. Keeping in concern this type of modern business requirements, China based World Best Import & Export Company announces to offer their new UV Printer range that can print on almost all types of materials for branding and promotions. Moreover, these printers use eco-friendly white UV ink that can provide impressive embossing effects.



The spokesperson of the company maintains that these UV printers don’t require any pre-treatment and one can print on any material without any coating. “Since then we have introduced our UV printers, customers are showing more interests in these printers in comparison to flatbed printers,” he maintains. “However, our Flatbed Printer range is more desirable for large size printings such as A3 printing,” he reveals further. The flatbed printers come with adjustable trays allowing customized printing with high resolution and embossing effects.



According to the company spokesperson, their printers are becoming popular across the world for high quality output at low costs. Moreover, these printers are easy to operate and offer numerous design possibilities. This is the reason why their garment printer range is gaining more attention among the worldwide customers, as it allows to create unique designs with stable and high quality printing. This type of multifunction printer with the auto-control tray system is going to revolutionize the t-shirt printing industry.



Moreover, these printers can also be used to print mobile phone cases, pens, glass and metal surfaces, and other items. By procuring different types of printers from World Best Import & Export Co. Ltd, one can establish own business of printing, branding or product customization. The company ships their printers across the world and maintains an affordable pricing structure for companies to carry out their custom-made branding or product customization task. In order to learn more about different types of printers they have, one may visit the website http://www.worldbestrading.com/



About World Best Import & Export Co. Ltd.

World Best Import & Export Co. Ltd. is a leading company which is registered in Hong Kong and working for solutions of Flatbed Inkjet Printing. The company offers various printing products including Multifunction Printer, Card Printer, Customized Gift Printer, T-shirt and garments Printer, Food Printer, Hot stamping Printer, 3D Printer and Special Printer. They are specialized in the manufacture and export of flatbed printers for more than 6 years, with more than 5 factories in China mainland.



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Website: http://www.worldbestrading.com