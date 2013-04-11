China Rare Earth Industry Report 2012 - 2015 - Rare Earth Market Share,Size,Analysis and Forecast 2012-2015 : MarketResearchReports.Biz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/11/2013 -- As the world’s major rare earth country, China occupies 50% of the total global rare earth reserves, but also provides about 90% of the global rare earth products every year. In order to protect rare earth resources, it has promulgated a number of policies over the years to limit over-exploitation and export of rare earth, including mining license control, total quantity control, export quotas, special invoice system, etc., whose implementation has caused supply decrease and price increase as far as Chinese rare earth products are concerned.



In China, rare earth consumption can be divided into traditional field and new material field, of which, the former covers metallurgy / machinery, petroleum / chemicals, glass / ceramics, agriculture / light industry / textile, etc., and the latter mainly refers to permanent magnet materials, luminescent materials, polishing materials and hydrogen storage materials.



To Read the Complete Report with TOC Visit: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/166015



In recent years, driven by downstream demand, the new material field has witnessed rising consumption of rare earth. It is expected that in 2015, the demand for rare earth from new materials will account for 79.8% of the total, of which, magnetic materials will show the largest of 61.3%.



As China’s largest manufacturer of magnetic materials especially NdFeB, Beijing Zhong Ke San Huan Hi-Tech Co., Ltd. has an annual capacity of about 14,000 tons of sintered NdFeB (ranking first domestically) and 1,500 tons of bonded NdFeB.



Its NdFeB products are primarily applied in automotive, VCM, energy-saving motors, wind power and other industries, of which, demand from the automotive industry occupies approximately 40% of the total revenue. In 2012 thanks to the substantial growth in automotive EPS demand, the company’s performance experienced growth against the overall industry malaise.



Jiangmen KanHoo Industry Co., Ltd is China’s largest rare earth luminescent materials producer, with an annual capacity of about 1,500 tons of rare earth phosphor powder, 97% of which for energy-saving lamp use. In 2012 due to the price fluctuations in raw materials, the company’s product prices were reduced, sales volume fell, and performance showed a substantial decline, of which, revenue and operating income dropped by 51.56% and 79.87% YoY, respectively.



To Buy the Copy Of This Report Visit: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis-details/china-rare-earth-industry-report-2012-2015



In the first half of 2012, the company’s overall performance declined, but the revenue from rare earth luminescent materials used in emerging fields achieved 27.1% growth. In the future, the company will continue to expand the market of rare earth luminescent materials for induction lamp, white-light LED, flat panel display, and so on.



Related Reports:



Rare Earth Metals (Lanthanum, Cerium, Neodymium, Europium, Yttrium, Scandium, Terbium & Other Key Elements) Market - Global Industry Analysis, Applications (Magnets, Catalysts, Metallurgy, Phosphors, Ceramics & Others), Size, Share, Growth, Trends And Forecast, 2012 - 2018

Visit: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/161568



The rare earth metals market report by Transparency Market Research provides comprehensive analysis of the rare earth metals industry in the context of the global market. This study analyzes and interprets key market dynamics for rare earth metals including drivers, restraints, and opportunities. This report segments the market on regional, product and application level as well as provides the estimates and forecasts for each sub segment. The study provides in-depth analysis of rare earth metals market from demand perspective, along with market estimates and forecast from 2012 to 2018, in terms of both volumes and revenues.



Key rare earth metal products analyzed in this study include lanthanum, praseodymium, cerium, neodymium, samarium, promethium, europium, dysprosium, holmium, gadolinium, terbium, thulium, scandium, yttrium erbium, ytterbium, and lutetium. Cerium dominates the global market, in terms of consumption; this domination is expected to continue over the next five years. Key cerium applications include rechargeable batteries, auto catalysts and in the fluid cracking catalyst industry. Other leading rare earth metals, in terms of consumption, include lanthanum and neodymium, primarily used in permanent magnets and rechargeable batteries



China uncommon rare earth metal smelting industry, 2013

Visit: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/162082



China uncommon rare earth metal smelting industry, 2013 is valuable for anyone who wants to invest in the uncommon rare earth metal smelting industry, to get Chinese investments; to import into China or export from China, to build factories and take advantage of lower costs in China, to partner with one of the key Chinese corporations, to get market shares as China is boosting its domestic needs; to forecast the future of the world economy as China is leading the way; or to compete in the segment. The report provides the whole set of the industry data, in-depth analysis and detailed insight into the uncommon rare earth metal smelting industry, market drivers, key enterprises and their strategies, as well as technologies and investment status, risks and trends.



Data sources: Governmental statistics organizations, market research (monitoring) centers, industry associations and institutions, import and export statistics organizations, and others.



Website: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/

Blog: http://chinamarketreports.blogspot.com/