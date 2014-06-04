China Rare Earth Markets

New Market Research Report Added in MarketResearchReports.Biz Reports Database:Rare Earth Markets In China
Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/04/2014 -- China's demand for Rare Earth has grown at a fast pace in the past decade. In the next five years, both production and demand will continue to grow. This new study examines China's economic trends, investment environment, industry development, supply and demand, industry capacity, industry structure, marketing channels and major industry participants. Historical data (2003, 2008 and 2013) and long-term forecasts through 2018 and 2023 are presented. Major producers in China are profiled.
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Table Of Contents
I. Introduction
Report Scope and Methodology
Executive Summary
II. Business Environment
Economic Outlook
Key Economic Indicators
Industrial Sales Volume
Population and Labor
Foreign Investment
Foreign Trade
Financial and Tax Regulations
Banking System and Regulations
Foreign Exchange
Taxes, Tariff and Custom Duties
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III. Rare Earth Industry Assessments
Rare Earth Industry Structure
Market Size
Major Producer Facility Location
Major Producer Capacity and Output
Market Share of Key Producers
Labor Cost
Potential Entrants
Foreign Investments
Technology Development
IV. Rare Earth Production and Demand
Overview
Rare Earth Production and Demand (metric tons)
Rare Earth Output
Rare Earth Exports and Imports
Rare Earth Demand
Pricing Trends
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V. Rare Earth Consumption by Market
Rare Earth Markets Outlook
Electronics
Electronics Industry Trends
Rare Earth Consumption in Electronic Industry
Chemical Industry
Chemical Industry Trends
Rare Earth Consumption in Chemical Industry
VI. Marketing Strategies
China Market Entry Overview
China\'s Distribution System
Rare Earth Distribution Channels
Transportation and Freight Infrastructure
Communications
China\'s Market Entry
Export to China
Indirect Export
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