China Rare Earth Markets

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/04/2014 -- China's demand for Rare Earth has grown at a fast pace in the past decade. In the next five years, both production and demand will continue to grow. This new study examines China's economic trends, investment environment, industry development, supply and demand, industry capacity, industry structure, marketing channels and major industry participants. Historical data (2003, 2008 and 2013) and long-term forecasts through 2018 and 2023 are presented. Major producers in China are profiled.



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Table Of Contents



I. Introduction

Report Scope and Methodology

Executive Summary



II. Business Environment

Economic Outlook

Key Economic Indicators

Industrial Sales Volume

Population and Labor

Foreign Investment

Foreign Trade

Financial and Tax Regulations

Banking System and Regulations

Foreign Exchange

Taxes, Tariff and Custom Duties



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III. Rare Earth Industry Assessments

Rare Earth Industry Structure

Market Size

Major Producer Facility Location

Major Producer Capacity and Output

Market Share of Key Producers

Labor Cost

Potential Entrants

Foreign Investments

Technology Development



IV. Rare Earth Production and Demand

Overview

Rare Earth Production and Demand (metric tons)

Rare Earth Output

Rare Earth Exports and Imports

Rare Earth Demand

Pricing Trends



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V. Rare Earth Consumption by Market

Rare Earth Markets Outlook

Electronics

Electronics Industry Trends

Rare Earth Consumption in Electronic Industry

Chemical Industry

Chemical Industry Trends

Rare Earth Consumption in Chemical Industry



VI. Marketing Strategies

China Market Entry Overview

China\'s Distribution System

Rare Earth Distribution Channels

Transportation and Freight Infrastructure

Communications

China\'s Market Entry

Export to China

Indirect Export



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