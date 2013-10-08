China Rare Earth Permanent Magnet Industry 2013-2017 Market Research and Development

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/08/2013 -- The reserves of China’s rare earth account for about 23% of the total world reserves. In 2012, the annual production volume of China’s rare earth accounted for over 85% of the total world production volume. The production volume of China’s rare earth permanent magnet exceeded 80% of the world one, becoming the world largest production base of rare earth permanent magnet as well as the important application market of rare earth permanent magnet.



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According to Huidian Research, China plans to achieve the goal that the carbonate dioxide emissions per unit of GDP reduced by 40%-50% compared with 2005 by 2020. The rare earth permanent magnet materials are not only widely used in the civil products, such as clear energy automobiles, wind power generation, energy-saving household applicators and industrial motors, but also the important basic materials for the national defense cutting-edge technology application, such as electric interference and confrontation, precision guidance and positioning, aviation and aerospace etc.



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According to the indicators of the 12th-Five-Year Plan of the national Ministry of Science and Technology, build more than 5 demonstration lines of the high-magnetic energy product and high-coercivity sintering rare earth permanent magnet with the production of more than 5,000 tons of magnets and comprehensive magnetic property improved by 10%; save more than 20% of rare earth raw materials; promote the technical and products levels of sintering rare earth permanent magnet industry and spur the related application industries to create the output value of more than CNY 100 billion. But the mainstream demand in the future market will concentrate on the high-property neodymium-iron-boron permanent magnet materials. It is predicted that the annual average growth rate will reach 35% in the future five years. The demand for high-property neodymium-iron-boron permanent magnet materials will reach about 120,000 tons in the market by 2017.



Table of Contents



1. Overview for Rare Earth Permanent Magnet Industry

2. Development of Global Rare Earth Permanent Magnet Industry

3. Development Environment of China’s Rare Earth Permanent Magnet Industry

4. Development of China’s Rare Earth Permanent Magnet Industry

5. Neodymium-Iron-Boron Application Field Market Segments

6. Import and Export Data Monitoring of China’s Rare Earth Permanent Magnets

7. Overview for Patent Technology and Cost of Rare Earth Permanent Magnet

8. Major Enterprises in the Rare Earth Permanent Magnet Industry

9. Prospect Forecast for China’s Rare Earth Permanent Magnet Materials Industry

10. Investment Strategy of China’s Rare Earth Permanent Magnet Materials



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