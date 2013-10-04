China Real Estate Report Q4 2013 - New Report Available

Recently published research from Business Monitor International, "China Real Estate Report Q4 2013", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/04/2013 -- As prices are wavering from historic stability and curbing measures continue, particularly in major cities in China, the overriding sentiment in the country's residential and commercial real estate market is that a slowdown is under way. Many developers are struggling with liquidity issues and the prevalence of shadow banking assets in infrastructure and real estate is a significant risk to construction across the real estate segments. That said, there are some bright spots. The retail market is showing strength amid the uncertainty, and the office market remains buoyant in the country's top-tier cities.
The China real estate report examines the commercial office, retail, industrial and construction sectors in the country from the perspective that the market, which has experienced exponential growth over recent years, is starting to succumb to the impending conflagration of market weakness.
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In terms of the Chinese economy; it looks to be buckling under the weight of its credit binge and we have not many any significant changes to our China economic forecasts as our underlying assumption remain relevant. Our long-held view that the bounce in economic activity seen in early-2013 would fade by midyear is playing out, and we continue to see negative shocks on the horizon as the fragile banking system buckles under a slowdown in credit growth.
Expectations for a robust recovery in 2014 are likely to be met with disappointment as the rebalancing process proves to be a long and drawn out affair. The Chinese growth slowdown is likely to negatively impact upon the real estate market during the rest of 2013 and into 2014.
Key trends and developments:
- It was announced in August 2013 that the core structure of the 632m Shanghai Tower in Shanghai's Lujiazui commercial district, had been completed. The tower will contain office and retail space as well as a hotel and cultural venues.
- Commercial property transactions in Beijing increased by 320.5% in the first 10 days of March 2013, compared to the same period in the previous month.
- Singaporean property firm Capital Malls Asia is to acquire a shopping centre in Beijing. The firm will pay US$283mn for the Grand Canyon Mall, which is being sold by Chinese property firm Capital Airport Real Estate Group. The mall consists of 70,000sq m of gross floor area and is 93% leased.
- US property consultants Cushman & Wakefield and RET Property Consultancy reported in July 2013 that retail landlords in China are having to offer stronger incentives to attract moderately-priced retail labels to malls, such as H&M and Zara.
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