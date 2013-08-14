Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/14/2013 -- According to the prediction of China Refrigerant Compressor Industry Report, 2013-2016 released by Sino Market Insight, till 2016, Chinas demand for air conditioners and refrigerators will reach 124 million units and 113 million units respectively.



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Air-conditioner compressor: in 2012, Chinas sales volume of inverter compressors decreased by 2% YoY to 34.77 million units, of which total domestic sales volume hit 32.16 million units, down 2% year-on-year, and total export got to 2.612 million units, being the same as that in previous year.



Refrigerator compressor: refrigerator compressor market is fairly mature in a relative sense, and current industry players comprise Huayi Compressor, DONPER, QIANJIANG, Wanbao Compressor, Embraco, etc.



Screw refrigerating compressor: it mainly finds application in the fields of central air-conditioner and freezing & cold storage which chiefly refers to cold chain logistics, food fresh-keeping and processing, etc. According to the development planning of agricultural cold chain logistics, during the 12th Five-Year Plan period (2011-2015), the cold chain logistics industry will embrace an AAGR of over 20%.



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This report includes five chapters and 112 charts, mainly involving the market overview, downstream application market scale, competition pattern and future development tendencies of refrigerant compressor industry segments such as refrigerator compressor, air-conditioner compressor, screw compressor and scroll compressor; and it sheds light on brief introduction, financial performance, capacity distribution, product types and latest developments, etc of sixteen leading compressor manufacturers consisting of Huayi Compressor, GD Midea Holding, GREE, Highly, Hanbell, Yantai MOON, Dalian Refrigeration, and so forth.



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