China Regional East Beer Market Insight 2012 - New Market Research Report

Recently published research from Canadean, "China Regional East Beer Market Insight 2012", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/08/2013 -- A detailed market research report on the China East region beer industry. Researched and published by Canadean.
Introduction and Landscape
Why was the report written?
This report comprises high level market research data on the China East beer industry, published by Canadean. The report covers the total market (on- and off-premise) and includes valuable insight and analysis on beer market trends, brands, brewers, packaging, distribution channels, market valuation and pricing.
What is the current market landscape and what is changing?
Due to continued economic growth, beer consumption continued to increase in 2011. Brewers in China raised product prices during 2011 as they fought soaring raw material costs and low profit margins. CRSB made a number of acquisitions of breweries, Tsingtao also made an acquisition and international brewer A-BInBev also increased its investment in east China.
What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?
Being a comparatively developed region in China, competition in east China was fiercer than ever before
What makes this report unique and essential to read?
The China East Beer Market Insight report is designed for clients needing a quality in-depth understanding of the dynamics and structure of the Beer market. The report provides a much more granular and detailed data set than our competitors. All data has been researched, brand upwards, by an experienced 'on-the-ground' industry analyst who conducts face-to-face interviews with key producers, leading companies in allied industries, distributors and retailers.
Key Features and Benefits
This report provides readers with an excellent way of gaining a thorough understanding of the dynamics and structure of the China East Beer industry. Data includes volumes from 2007 to 2011, plus forecasts for 2012, enabling historical and current trend analysis.
This report provides readers with in-depth market segmentation: mainstream, premium, super premium, discount, alcoholic strength, local segmentation, and beer type.
This report provides data and analysis of the performance of both domestic and imported brands and reports on new product activity in 2011.
This report provides an analysis of industry structure, reports on company volumes and contains brewer profiles for major brewers.
This report provides distribution channel data (on- vs. off-premise) and discusses the latest trends in the key sub-channels. Packaging data includes consumption volumes by pack material, type, size, refillable vs. non-refillable, and multi-serve vs. single serve. Market valuation data and pricing data, including beer consumption by price segment/distribution channel and selected consumer beer prices, are also included.
Key Market Issues
Due to continued economic growth, beer consumption continued to increase in 2011.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV CHINA CO LTD, ASAHI, ASIA BREWERY INC, CRSB (CHINA RESOURCES ENTERPRISES/SABMILLER), CHONGQING BREWERY GROUP, HEINEKEN ASIA PACIFIC BREWERIES LIMITED, KIRIN CHINA CO LTD, SUNTORY, TSINGTAO BREWERY CO LTD, BEIJING YANJING BREWERY GROUP, ZHUJIANG BEER GROUP COMPANY, JIANGSU DAFUHAO BREWERIES CO LTD, SHANDONG NEW IMMENSE BREWERY, , Shandong Longkou Milk Way Brewery
