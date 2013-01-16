China Regional West Beer Market Insight 2012 - New Market Report Now Available

New Beverages research report from Canadean is now available from Fast Market Research
A detailed market research report on the China West beer industry. Researched and published by Canadean.
Introduction and Landscape
Why was the report written?
This report comprises high level market research data on the China West beer industry, published by Canadean. The report covers total market (on- and off-premise) and includes valuable insight and analysis on beer market trends, brands, brewers, packaging, distribution channels, market valuation and pricing.
What is the current market landscape and what is changing?
The western China region is the smallest market for beer in China due to long-term underdevelopment. However, beer consumption in the region has enjoyed a higher growth rate than the national average in recent years. The vast rural market has yet to be fully explored in west China and big brewers invested more than ever in the region.
What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?
The growth is a result of governmental support, improved living conditions and brewers' efforts. With tourism in west China flourishing, beer consumption has increased, especially in the on-premise channel. As the profit margin for inexpensive beer is limited and competition is fierce, many brewers have started to pay more attention to the high-end sector.
What makes this report unique and essential to read?
The China West Beer Market Insight report is designed for clients needing a quality in-depth understanding of the dynamics and structure of the Beer market. The report provides a much more granular and detailed data set than our competitors. All data has been researched, brand upwards, by an experienced 'on-the-ground' industry analyst who conducts face-to-face interviews with key producers, leading companies in allied industries, distributors and retailers.
Key Features and Benefits
This report provides readers with an excellent way of gaining a thorough understanding of the dynamics and structure of the China West Beer industry. Data includes volumes from 2007 to 2011, plus forecasts for 2012, enabling historical and current trend analysis.
This report provides readers with in-depth market segmentation: mainstream, premium, super premium, discount, alcoholic strength, local segmentation, and beer type.
This report provides data and analysis of the performance of both domestic and imported brands and reports on new product activity in 2011.
This report provides an analysis of industry structure, reports on company volumes and contains brewer profiles for major brewers.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV CHINA CO LTD, ASAHI, CARLSBERG, CHONGQING BREWERY GROUP, CRSB (CHINA RESOURCES ENTERPRISES/SABMILLER), GUANGDONG BREWERY HOLDINGS LIMITED (Kingway Brewery Holdings Ltd), HEINEKEN ASIA PACIFIC BREWERIES LIMITED, HENAN JINXING BEER GROUP COMPANY, KIRIN CHINA CO LTD, YUNNAN LANCANGJIANG BREWERY, SAN MIGUEL, SUNTORY, TSINGTAO BREWERY CO LTD, BEIJING YANJING BREWERY GROUP, LANZHOU YELLOW RIVER BEER GROUP, Xiliang Beer Co Ltd
