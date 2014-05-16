China Research on Mobile Demand Market to 2015: Mobile Subscriptions by Technology

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/16/2014 -- ResearchMoz.us include new market research report"China Mobile Demand Market to 2015: Mobile Subscriptions by Technology"to its huge collection of research reports.



"China Mobile Demand Market to 2015: Mobile Subscriptions by Technology " report provides a top-level overview and detailed insights into the operating environment for mobile operators. It is an essential tool for companies active across the telecom value chain in China and for new companies that may be considering entering the market.



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Key Findings

Demographics - Statistical data on China population, households, businesses, nominal GDP, nominal GDP per Capita, consumer price inflation, exchange rates (local currency and US dollar)



China mobile penetration rates covering: Main lines, mobile users, mobile subscriptions by type and mobile demand users



Mobile subscriptions by package type - Insights into Prepaid/Post-paid subscriptions and mobile churn



Mobile subscriptions by technology: GSM, GSM/GPRS, GSM/EDGE, UMTS, HSPA, LTE



Total mobile revenues in China.



Synopsis

This report offers a concise breakdown of China operating environment, with both historic data and forecasts to 2015. The report contains quantitative data which covers:



Demographics - data on China population, households, businesses, nominal GDP, nominal GDP per Capita, consumer price inflation, exchange rates (local currency and US dollar)



China mobile penetration rates covering: Main lines, mobile users, mobile subscriptions by type and mobile demand users



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Mobile subscriptions by package type - Insights into Prepaid/Post-paid subscriptions and mobile churn



Mobile subscriptions by technology: GSM, GSM/GPRS, GSM/EDGE, UMTS, HSPA, LTE



Total mobile revenues in China.



Since 1986, Pyramid Research has compiled an extensive database on the telecommunications markets in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, North America and Latin America. The core components of this database mainly include:



Regulatory

Interviews with top officials at regulatory agencies.



Statistical data published by governments and regulatory agencies.



Copies of telecom laws and amendments.



Copies of tariff schedules, interconnection regulations and universal service requirements.



Operators

Interviews with key officials in strategic planning, marketing, network planning and financial planning.



Extensive surveys conducted with operators to determine key network statistics, investment, technology rollout plans, subscribers by service, tariff plans and service offerings.



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Internal statistics and bulletins published by operators.



Vendors

Interviews with key officials within vendors both at in-country offices and in-company headquarters.



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