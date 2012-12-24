"China Retail Report Q1 2013" Now Available at Fast Market Research

Fast Market Research recommends "China Retail Report Q1 2013" from Business Monitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/24/2012 -- The China Retail Report examines the long-term potential of the local consumer market and flags up short-term concerns about the impact on China's economic outlook of the slow unwinding of its massive real estate bubble.
We examine how best to maximise returns in the Chinese retail market while minimising investment risk. We also explore the impact of a prolonged slump in the eurozone and problems in the US on the Chinese consumer, as well as on the ability of producers and exporters to realise returns in the short term.
The report also analyses the growth and risk management strategies being employed by leading players in the Chinese retail sector as they seek to maximise the growth opportunities offered by the market.
Chinese per capita consumer spending is forecast to increase by 51% through to 2017, compared with a regional growth average of 55%. China is first out of seven in BMI's Asia Retail Risk/Reward Ratings.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Among all retail categories, automotives will be one of the outperformers through to 2016 in growth terms, with unit sales forecast to increase by 43% between 2013 and 2016, from 22.23mn units to 31.81n units as national manufacturers use their experience of joint ventures with internationals to develop their own brands.
In this competitive arena, BMI sees upside potential in the government's recognition of the potential of alternative-fuel vehicles and the consequent implementation of a pilot incentive scheme.
Over the last quarter, BMI has revised the following forecasts and views:
- The main forecast change we have made since our last report is in the speed of rebalancing in the Chinese economy. We now expect consumer's share of GDP to rise at a faster rate than previously forecast, with consumption (private and public) now expected to rise above 50% of the economy by 2014 (rather than in 2016) and to continue to rise in importance thereafter.
- BMI forecasts real GDP growth of 7.5% in 2012 and 7.1% in 2013, compared with the Bloomberg consensus forecast of 7.7% and 8.0%. China's economic imbalances have grown consistently over the past decade, to the point where we now believe they have peaked. We stress that the process of rebalancing will be disruptive and the post-rebalancing economic structure will be much less conducive to rapid headline GDP expansion.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Retailing research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- BMI India Retail Report Q1 2013
- Hong Kong Retail Report Q1 2013
- Indonesia Retail Report Q1 2013
- Airport Retail Trends in Asia-Pacific, 2012-2013
- Global Airport Retail Trends, 2012-2013
- Airport Retail Trends of Business Travelers in Europe, 2012-2013
- Airport Retail Trends in Europe, 2012-2013
- Global Business Travelers' Airport Retail Trends, 2012-2013
- Airport Retail Trends of Business Travelers in Asia-Pacific, 2012-2013
- Airport Retail Trends of Business Travelers in North America, 2012-2013