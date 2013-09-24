China Retail Report Q4 2013 - New Market Research Report

New Retailing research report from Business Monitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/24/2013 -- The China Retail Report examines the long-term potential of the local consumer market, but flags shortterm concerns about the impact on China's economic outlook of the disruptive process of rebalancing following the peak reached by the country's economic imbalances.
The report examines how best to maximise returns in the Chinese retail market while minimising investment risk. It also explores the impact of the risk of a global recession on the Chinese consumer as well as on the ability of producers and exporters to realise returns in the short term. The report also analyses the growth and risk management strategies being employed by leading players in the Chinese retail sector as they seek to maximise the growth opportunities offered by the market.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Chinese per capita consumer spending is forecast to increase by 43% to 2017, in line with the expected regional growth average of 43%. China comes first (out of seven) in BMI's Asia Pacific Retail Risk/Reward Ratings.
Among all retail categories, consumer electronics will be one of the outperformers through to 2017 in growth terms. Sales are forecast to increase by almost 44% between 2013 and 2017 from US$225.15bn to US$323.89bn, as we project double-digit growth in some key products such as smartphones and LED flatpanel TV sets.
Over the last quarter, BMI has revised the following forecasts and views:
- We are sticking to our relatively downbeat real GDP growth forecast of 7.5% for 2013 following the Chinese government's decision to strip down the Ministry of Railways and allow the default of solar panel-maker Suntech Power Holdings. These developments lead us to believe that China's current rebound will prove fleeting and that a growth relapse is on the cards in H213. Our baseline scenario sees economic growth falling back towards 7.0% in the coming quarters, contrary to the mainstream view of a V-shaped recovery.
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