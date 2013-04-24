China Rubber Machinery Industry Report 2013-2016 : Industry Share,Size,Trends,Analysis,Growth and Forecast to 2016

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/24/2013 -- According to the statistics of China Chemical Industrial Equipment Association on 30 major rubber machinery manufacturers in 2012, China’s rubber machinery sales witnessed a year-on-year decrease of 7.8%, of which, enterprises with falling sales accounted for 70% of the total number of enterprises, those with a decline of 20% accounted for 30%. Changzhou Wujin Yanghu Mould Co., Ltd, for undertaking large-scale engineering tire building drum orders, saw substantial sales growth of 120%.



In 2012, changes happened to the ranking of China’s top five rubber machinery manufacturers, from MESNAC, Dalian Rubber & Plastics Machinery, Yiyang Rubber & Plastics Machinery, Guilin Rubber Machinery, Qingdao Doublestar Rubber & Plastic Machinery in 2011 to MESNAC, Dalian Rubber & Plastics Machinery, Yiyang Rubber & Plastics Machinery, Tianjin Saixiang Technology and Guilin Rubber Machinery.



Concerning rubber machinery market segments, the hydraulic vulcanizing machine market is thriving. In 2012, there were nearly ten hydraulic vulcanizing machine manufacturers in China, such as Guilin Rubber Machinery, Yiyang Rubber & Plastics Machinery, Fujian Huaxiang Automatic Control Technology, Himile Mechanical Science and Technology, etc., with annual production capacity exceeding 400 units, among which, Guangdong Greatoo Molds Inc. as a dedicated maker of hydraulic vulcanizing machine achieved the fastest growth. In future, China’s demand for radial tire will bring business opportunities to the development of hydraulic vulcanizing machine; Sino Market Insight forecasts that in 2016, China’s hydraulic vulcanizing machine market demand will be around 1,000 units.



The report mainly involves six chapters and 70 charts, covering size and competition pattern of global and Chinese rubber machinery markets, size and future demand of China rubber machinery market segments, rubber machinery business of seven global leading companies as well as brief overview, financial status, capacity distribution, product classification and latest developments of 15 Chinese companies.



China Power Tool Industry Report 2013-2016 released by Sino Market Insight forecasts that China’s output of power tools will reach 260 million sets in 2016.



By virtue of light weight, convenient carrying and use, high production efficiency and low energy consumption, power tools are not only used in many industries widely, but also function as indispensables in family life. With the economic globalization, the power tool market has been booming.



China is the world's largest power tool production base. In 2012, China produced 240 million sets of power tools. By province/municipality, Jiangsu’s power tool output was up to 123 million units in 2012, accounting for more than 50% of the country's total output; in the same year, the output of power tools in Zhejiang exceeded 98 million sets, followed by Guangdong and Shanghai.



According to the prediction of this report released by Sino Market Insight, the market size of desulfurization and denitrification (flue gas treatment) industry in China will reach RMB66 billion by 2016, with a CAGR of 7.6% during 2011-2016.



As one of the backbones of environmental protection industry in China, flue gas treatment industry has witnessed significant development in the recent years. The market scale climbed up from RMB18.5 billion in 2006 to RMB52.4 billion in 2012, with an AAGR of 18.9%. As the Government attaches growing importance to air pollution, nitrogen oxides have been incorporated into gross control constraint indicators for the first time. Flue gas treatment industry will maintain rapid development momentum.



