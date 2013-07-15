Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/15/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of China Scroll Compressor Industry Report, 2013 market report to its offering

Since 2003, benefiting from the rapid development of automotive industry and commercial air-conditioning industry, the demand for related general machinery such as compressor has grown fast. Scroll compressor as a new-type, energy and material saving, and low-noise positive displacement compressor has witnessed swift market development. The market of scroll refrigerant compressor and automotive scroll air-conditioning compressor increased from 2 million and 970,000 units in 2007 to 3.9 million and 4.81 million units in 2012 respectively.



Refrigerant scroll compressors consist of fixed-speed and inverter types. Major manufacturers of fixed-speed scroll compressor include Emerson Copeland, Dalian Sanyo, Guangzhou Hitachi, Xian Daikin and Danfoss. Emerson Copeland holds an advantageous position in the 3HP market, while Dalian Sanyo occupies a big share in the 5HP market. Inverter scroll compressors are mainly supplied to inverter multi-split air-conditioner manufacturers. Major manufacturers include Guangzhou Hitachi, Suzhou Daikin, Mitsubishi Electric and Dalian Sanyo. Suzhou Daikin mainly supplies products to Daikin Air-conditioning (Shanghai), while Guangzhou Hitachi primarily serves Hisense Hitachi and Midea.



With merits like light weight and low energy consumption, automotive scroll compressors are particularly applicable to electric vehicles. Major manufacturers in China include Nanjing AoteCar and Dongguan Keihin. The capacity and output of Nanjing AoteCar in 2012 recorded 4 million and 3.8 million units respectively.



China Scroll Compressor Industry Report, 2013 mainly covers the followings:



Overview of China scroll compressor industry, including industry development history, policies, laws and regulations, market size, current development and future development trends;

Analysis on major market segments of scroll compressor in China, including the market size, competition pattern and development trends of market segments such as automotive air-conditioning scroll compressor and commercial air-conditioning compressor;

Introduction to six foreign manufacturers of commercial refrigerant scroll compressor including Daikin, Emerson, Secop, Hitachi, Samsung and Sanyo as well as China Automotive Systems, the largest local automotive scroll compressor producer of China, involving company profile, financial data of listed company, capacity distribution and the latest strategic development.



