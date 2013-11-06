China Smart Grid Market Expected to Reach CAGR of 28.30% in 2016: ResearchMoz.us

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/06/2013 -- Smart Grid market in China to grow at a CAGR of 28.30 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing need for grid connecting and management systems. The Smart Grid market in China has also been witnessing the increasing environmental concern. However, the increased exposure to cyber attack could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



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Smart Grid Market in China 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report focuses on China; it also covers the Smart Grid market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are ABB Group, Alstom SA, GE Energy, and Schneider Electric Co.



Other vendors mentioned in the report are Accenture Inc., BPL Global, Cisco Systems Inc., China Singyes Solar Technologies Holding Ltd., Duke Energy, Echelon Corp., Freescale Semiconductor Inc., Holley Metering Ltd., HP Co., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Moxa Inc., RuggedCom Inc., Shenzhen Clou Electronics Co. Ltd., Telvent DMS LLC, Toshiba Corp., Waison Group Ltd., XD Electric Group, and XJ Group Corp.



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Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2016 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



TABLE OF CONTENT



1. Executive Summary

2. Scope of the Report

2.1 Market Overview

2.2 Product Offerings



3. Market Research Methodology

3.1 Market Research Process

3.2 Research Design

3.3 Research Methodology



4. List of Abbreviations

5. Introduction

6. Market Landscape

6.1 Global Smart Grid Market

6.2 Smart Grid Investment by Region 212

6.3 Smart Grid Market in China

6.4 Five Forces Analysis



7. Market Segmentation by Technology

7.1 Smart Grid Market in China by Technology 212-216

7.1.1 Technology Segmentation 212

7.1.2 Technology Segmentation 216

7.2 Smart Grid Market in China by Smart T&D Equipment

7.2.1 Market Size and Forecast

7.3 Smart Grid Market in China by Communication and Wireless Infrastructure

7.3.1 Market Size and Forecast

7.4 Smart Grid Market in China by Software and Hardware

7.4.1 Market Size and Forecast

7.5 Smart Grid Market in China by Sensors

7.5.1 Market Size and Forecast

7.6 Smart Grid Market in China by Smart Meters

7.6.1 Market Size and Forecast



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