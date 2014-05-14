Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/14/2014 -- "China Smartphone Market to 2015: Mobile Handset Sales by Technology and by Generation" report provides a top-level overview and detailed insights into the operating environment for mobile operators. It is an essential tool for companies active across the telecom value chain in China and for new companies that may be considering entering the market.



Key Findings

- Demographics - Statistical data on China population, households, businesses, nominal GDP, nominal GDP per Capita, consumer price inflation, exchange rates (local currency and US dollar)

- Mobile subscriptions and penetration by population

- Mobile handset sales by quarter

- Mobile handset revenue and average selling price

- Mobile handset sales volume by: type of customer, category, price band, technology and generation, air interface and by feature



Full Report With TOC @ http://www.researchmoz.us/china-smartphone-market-to-2015-mobile-handset-sales-by-technology-and-by-generation-report.html



Synopsis

This report offers a concise breakdown of China operating environment, with both historic data and forecasts to 2015. The report contains quantitative data which covers:



- Demographics - data on China population, households, businesses, nominal GDP, nominal GDP per Capita, consumer price inflation, exchange rates (local currency and US dollar)

- Mobile subscriptions and penetration by population

- Mobile handset sales by quarter

- Mobile handset revenue and average selling price

- Mobile handset sales volume by: type of customer, category, price band, technology and generation, air interface and by feature



Since 1986, Pyramid Research has compiled an extensive database on the telecommunications markets in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, North America and Latin America. The core components of this database mainly include:



All Countrywise Report @ http://www.researchmoz.us/country.html



Regulatory

- Interviews with top officials at regulatory agencies.

- Statistical data published by governments and regulatory agencies.

- Copies of telecom laws and amendments.

- Copies of tariff schedules, interconnection regulations and universal service requirements.

Operators

- Interviews with key officials in strategic planning, marketing, network planning and financial planning.

- Extensive surveys conducted with operators to determine key network statistics, investment, technology rollout plans, subscribers by service, tariff plans and service offerings.

- Internal statistics and bulletins published by operators.

Vendors

- Interviews with key officials within vendors both at in-country offices and in-company headquarters.



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