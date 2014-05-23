China- Social and Media Networks - 2014-Market Trends and Opportunities

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/23/2014 -- In China, internet penetration was 46% at the end of 2013.The population accessing the internet using mobile phones was approximately 500 million, accounting for 81% of total internet users. The sheer size of China’s internet and mobile population and growth potential provide the foundation for social and media networks to mushroom in China.



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TABLE OF CONTENT



Introduction

Definition

Methodology

Abbreviations



Executive Summary

The market

Current internet usage landscape in China

Figure 1: National population, and number of netizens and mobile netizens, December 2013

Rapid development of social and media networks in China

Figure 2: Penetration of IM-type and microblogging platforms, December 2013

Market drivers and barriers

Companies and brands

Figure 3: Monthly active users, by top social and media networks, December 2013

The consumer



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Frequency and usage of social and media networks

Figure 4: Usage of social and media networks, February 2014

Figure 5: Usage of social and media networks, by age, February 2014

Most accessed social and media networks outdoors

Figure 6: Most accessed social and media networks outdoors, February 2014

Types of activities on social and media networks

Figure 7: Types of activities on social and media networks, February 2014

Desire for other services on social and media networks

Figure 8: Consumer desire for other services on social and media networks, February 2014

Attitudes towards brands on social networks

Figure 9: Attitudes towards brands on social networks, February 2014

Attitudes towards social networks

Figure 10: Attitudes towards social networks, February 2014

Consumer segmentation

Figure 11: Target groups, February 2014

Key issues

Should established social networks continue to diversify service offerings?

How can small players survive in this competitive social landscape?

How can social and media networks further monetise their services?

Is it really worth investing in social and media networks for marketing?

What we think



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Issues and Insights

Should established social networks continue to diversify service offerings?

The facts

The implications

Figure 12: Consumer desire for other services on social and media networks, February 2014

How can small players survive in this competitive social landscape?

The facts

The implications

Figure 13: Attitudes towards social networks, by social network development, February 2014

How can social and media networks further monetise their services?

The facts

The implications

Figure 14: Attitudes towards social networks, by payment for social networks, February 2014

Is it really worth investing in social and media networks for marketing?



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