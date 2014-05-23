China- Social and Media Networks - 2014-Market Trends and Opportunities

New Market Research Report Added in MarketResearchReports.Biz Reports Database:Social And Media Networks - China - May 2014
Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/23/2014 -- In China, internet penetration was 46% at the end of 2013.The population accessing the internet using mobile phones was approximately 500 million, accounting for 81% of total internet users. The sheer size of China’s internet and mobile population and growth potential provide the foundation for social and media networks to mushroom in China.
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TABLE OF CONTENT
Introduction
Definition
Methodology
Abbreviations
Executive Summary
The market
Current internet usage landscape in China
Figure 1: National population, and number of netizens and mobile netizens, December 2013
Rapid development of social and media networks in China
Figure 2: Penetration of IM-type and microblogging platforms, December 2013
Market drivers and barriers
Companies and brands
Figure 3: Monthly active users, by top social and media networks, December 2013
The consumer
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Frequency and usage of social and media networks
Figure 4: Usage of social and media networks, February 2014
Figure 5: Usage of social and media networks, by age, February 2014
Most accessed social and media networks outdoors
Figure 6: Most accessed social and media networks outdoors, February 2014
Types of activities on social and media networks
Figure 7: Types of activities on social and media networks, February 2014
Desire for other services on social and media networks
Figure 8: Consumer desire for other services on social and media networks, February 2014
Attitudes towards brands on social networks
Figure 9: Attitudes towards brands on social networks, February 2014
Attitudes towards social networks
Figure 10: Attitudes towards social networks, February 2014
Consumer segmentation
Figure 11: Target groups, February 2014
Key issues
Should established social networks continue to diversify service offerings?
How can small players survive in this competitive social landscape?
How can social and media networks further monetise their services?
Is it really worth investing in social and media networks for marketing?
What we think
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Issues and Insights
Should established social networks continue to diversify service offerings?
The facts
The implications
Figure 12: Consumer desire for other services on social and media networks, February 2014
How can small players survive in this competitive social landscape?
The facts
The implications
Figure 13: Attitudes towards social networks, by social network development, February 2014
How can social and media networks further monetise their services?
The facts
The implications
Figure 14: Attitudes towards social networks, by payment for social networks, February 2014
Is it really worth investing in social and media networks for marketing?
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