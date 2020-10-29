China Social E-Commerce Market Rising Trends and Growing Business Analysis 2020 to 2023

Harrisburg, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/29/2020 -- The Social E-commerce Market report is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand, and supply data (as applicable). The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.



The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the China Social E-commerce Market: Yunji Inc., Pinduoduo Inc., Xiaohongshu, Alibaba Group Holding Limited (Taobao and Tmall) and others.



Executive Summary:



Social e-commerce refers to the combination of e-commerce and social networking. Social e-commerce platforms enable the customers to browse, purchase goods and share and promote online transactions through their social networks. In social e-commerce, consumers purchase goods and services, not just based on the seller's description, but also based on the reviews provided by other users.



Social e-commerce provides a number of benefits to the consumers as well as the sellers. Some of the advantages of social e-commerce are increase in website traffic for the sellers, improved search engine rankings for the brands and word-of-mouth advertising. Social e-commerce also enables the sellers to gain knowledge about the customer's preferences and experiences through their ratings and reviews and also enhances customer satisfaction with a seamless shopping and payment process.



Social e-commerce has been segmented on the basis of type and business models. On the basis of type, social e-commerce has been segmented into peer-to-peer sales platforms, social network-driven sales, group buying, peer recommendations, user-curated shopping and social shopping. The three major business models in social e-commerce are membership-based, content sharing and team purchase.



China's social e-commerce market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to grow even further during the forecast period (2019-2023). The market is expected to be driven by various growth enhancing factors such as the growing use of social applications, increasing internet usage, rising millennial income, increasing use of smartphones, etc. However, the market is not free from challenges that are hindering its growth. Some of the major challenges faced by the market are inefficient promotional activities of users and inadequate quality control systems.



