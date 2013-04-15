China Software Industry Is Expected to Reach $4 Trillion by 2015 Research Report Available at MarketResearchReports.Biz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/15/2013 -- In recent years, Chinese software industry has shown steady progression as a whole, with the industrial scale expanding continuously, and there is a stably growing number of industrial players. In 2012, the software revenue of China reached RMB2.5 trillion, presenting a year-on-year rise of 32.7%, but down six percentage points against the figure last year.



In 2012, software services and networks developed rapidly, resulting in significant growth in the revenue of data processing and operations services. From January to December, the revenue was RMB 428.5 billion, up 41.5% year on year; the proportion reached 17.1%, 0.9 percentage point higher than that in the same period of last year.



To Buy the Copy Of This Report Visit: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis-details/china-software-industry-report-2013



With the stabilization of the manufacturing industry, the embedded system software has accelerated the development and achieved revenue of RMB 397.3 billion, up 31.2% year on year, 2.7 percentage points higher than the industry average. Promoted by favorable industrial policies, IC design achieved revenue of RMB 80.8 billion, up 25.5% year on year; the software product, system integration service and information technology consulting service grew steadily by 27.9%, 24.8% and 24.1% respectively.



The Ministry of Industry and Information Technology issued the 12th Five-Year Plan on the Development of Software and Information Technology Service Industry, making clear the development strategies and goals in the 12th five-year period, and specifying 10 development priorities and eight major projects. According to industry estimates, by 2015, China’s software industry revenue will exceed RMB 4 trillion, with an annual growth rate of more than 25%.



To Read the Complete Report with TOC Visit: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/166373



Latest Reports:



China Vitamin Industry Report, 2012-2015 : http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/166360



As a great power of vitamin production and export, China has long been known as the world’s vitamin production base. In recent years, its vitamin exports on external demand accounted for about 80% of the total output in the same period; moreover, it holds a leading position worldwide in both production technology and market share of vitamin C, vitamin E, vitamin A, vitamin B2, etc..



However, due to the impact of the economic downturn in Europe and the United States, China’s future vitamin market will face grim situation, especially exports even see further decline. Vitamin output in 2013-2015 is expected to be around 220,000-280,000 tons, of which, export volume will make up 75%-80%.



China Chinese Patent Medicine Industry Report, 2012-2015 : http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/166361



In recent years, China’s Chinese patent medicine industry has been running in good condition, with the revenue increasing from RMB 142 billion in 2008 to RMB 360 billion in 2012 at a CAGR of 26.2%. Over the same period, the total profit maintained a CAGR of 26.6%, and the gross margin remained higher than the average level of the overall pharmaceutical industry.



In succession to the Opinions on Promoting the Development of Traditional Chinese Medicine Services and Trade, the Twelfth Five-Year Plan on the Development of Traditional Chinese Medicine and other favorable policies, the new National Essential Drugs List published in March 2013 increased the number of Chinese patent medicine from 102 in 2009 to 203, and the proportion in total quantity from 33% to 39%. As a result, China’s Chinese patent medicine market demand is expected to grow rapidly in the next five years.



Website : http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/

Blog: http://chinamarketreports.blogspot.com/