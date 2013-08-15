China Solid Tire Industry 2013-2017 Market Trend Research and Development

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/15/2013 -- Huidian Reseach added deep business developement research report on "China Solid Tire Industry 2013-2017". The international market demands for vehicle solid tires show the continuous rising trend with annual demand of about 13%. In 2012, the world demands of solid tires reached 393 million tires.



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In terms of the global market, Europe and Southeast Asia are the major places of production of solid tires and especially for Vietnam and Sri Lanka and other countries with large rubber output in Southeast Asia, they have developed rapidly in the solid tire manufacturing field for recent years by virtue of their resource advantages.



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At present, China has about 60 manufacturers of solid tires and the overall capacity reaches 7.5 million tires per year; in 2012, the output of domestic solid tires reached 6.36 million tires with the capacity utilization rate of about 85%. Among the domestic solid tire manufacturers, there are five powerful ones, namely Yantai C.S.I. Rubber Co., Ltd., Shandong Zhongce Tire Co., Ltd., Hebei Starbright Tire Co., Ltd., Guizhou Tire Co., Ltd. and Zhaoyuan City Dongsheng Latex Goods Co., Ltd.



The solid tire is widely applied to the following fields, such as various industry vehicles, military vehicles, construction machinery, and ports as well as airports etc. Seen from the downstream application, forklifts account for about 45% in the demand structure of solid tires.



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Table of Contents



1. Development Overview of Solid Tire Industry

2. Development Overview of Global Solid Tire Industry

3. Environment of China’s Solid Tire

4. Development Status Quo of China’s Solid Tire Industry

5. Competitive Status of China’s Solid Tire Industry

6. Upstream and Downstream Analysis of Solid Tire Industry

7. Import and Export Statistics of Solid Tire Products

8. Major China’s Domestic Manufacturing Enterprises of Solid Tires

9. Investment and Development Trends of Solid Tire Industry



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